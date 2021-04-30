Amazon (AMZN Stock) up, Logitech (LOGN Stock) down on amazing results, Exxon (XOM Stock) next [Video]

Amazon and Logitech announced smashing quarterly results. Amazon shares jumped aftermarket, but Logitech’s plunged. Why?
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.21 after German GDP misses with -1.7%
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.21 after German GDP missed estimates with -1.7% against -1.5% projected. Italian and French figures beat estimates. Eurozone growth and inflation figures are next, while higher US yields support the dollar.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.3950 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3950, succumbing to dollar strength. The greenback is edging higher alongside Treasury yields and after the satisfactory US GDP figures. Personal Income, Personal Spending and Core PCE are eyed.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1,770 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s bounce from two-week lows. A modest USD strength was seen as a key factor that capped gains for the metal. A softer risk tone, dovish Fed held bears from placing bets and help limit losses. The technical set-up supports prospects for an extension of the recent pullback.
Cardano enters Tanzania to bank the unbanked as ADA price looks to consolidate
Cardano’s IOHK team announced a partnership with World Mobile Group to democratize access to digital, financial and social services in Africa. This move comes after the recent tie-up with the Ethiopian government.
Apple: Goldman upgrades as Apple (AAPL) smashes earnings, chart turns bullish
Apple reported Q1 earnings after the close on Wednesday. Apple beat estimates on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS). Apple (AAPL) finally catches an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.