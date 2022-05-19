- Amazon lost more than 7% on Wednesday due to Target guidance.
- Inflation has been hitting retail earnings hard.
- Expect AMZN stock to break through $2,000 level fairly soon.
Amazon (AMZN) stock, a more defensive play for most of this year's bear market, lost more than 7% on Wednesday due to an overall weak retail outlook. A view of AMZN's stock chart points to plenty of more pain to come, and FXStreet expects it will soon break below $2,000. On Thursday AMZN rebounded a bit from the prior session only to close just 0.2% higher at $2,146 and change. This common habit of large-cap stocks rebounding in the early part of the session only to sell off near the end is a sign that bulls lack faith.
Amazon Stock Analysis: A weak second half
In the first half of the year, AMZN acted somewhat like a defensive stock, remaining largely flat through March 29 as the rest of the tech market, but primarily smaller high-growth names, got hammered. Once April reared its head, however, Amazon stock joined the pity party and lost as much as 40% in the ensuing 30 sessions. The stock has fallen from a range high of $3,416 on March 29 to a May 12 low at $2,048. So now is the time to scoop it up at a discount, right?
Probably not. The May 12 low did perfectly bounce off the 0 Fibonacci level, but the important point is that AMZN even reached that level in the first place. Typically in normal corrections, large-cap stocks tend to bounce or find support at either the 38.2% or 23.6% levels. Both the zero and 50% levels are not really Fibonacci levels but more like place markers. Second, Amazon's retail brethren are all showing the same problem. Supplier prices are going up and beginning to infiltrate margins.
Both Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) presented first quarter earnings earlier this week that missed profit expectations due to higher supplier prices that could not be counteracted with higher retail prices. Inflation is all around the retail sector, from higher transportation costs to expanding salaries. Target's operating profit was cut in half. Its gross margin dropped from 30% a year ago to 25.7%. Earnings per share missed forecasts by 28%.
There is no reason to believe that this inflationary moment will pass Amazon on by. It is true that revenue derived from third-party sellers gives Amazon a better stance, but executives from its peers have both said they expect higher prices to change consumer behaviour, i.e. people spending less than usual. Amazon reports its next quarter at the end of July, so there is some time before we find out how much inflation is biting into profits.
With AMZN's TTM EV/EBITDA multiple trading about 2.5 times its retail sector median valuation, the ecommerce powerhouse definitely has room to fall. This is especially the case if a full-blown recession hits in the second half of the year. The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes are expected to do just that in a bid to squash inflation. Goldman Sachs and various other prognosticators of note are already forecasting a recession in either the second half of this year or the first half of 2023. It sure seems like this environment is a bad time to own stocks in general and retail specifically.
Amazon Stock Forecast: $1,700 beckons
As you can see in the daily chart below, the 9-day moving average has been acting as resistance for nearly two months now. Though AMZN shares broke through with this week's recent mini bebound, the stock quickly sold off once it closed above the 9-day. Price action seems notably weak when you realize AMZN has not touched the 21-day moving average since April 7.
AMZN 1-day chart
The weekly chart below offers even more insight. Here the weekly Fibonacci chart shows Amazon stock completely tearing through the 0 lower bound all the way back at $2,671. It is likely to follow suit on the daily chart before the next earnings arrive. Both the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) point to the nosedive continuing.
The MACD line (blue) needs to close the space between its signal line (orange) and also break above 0. Neither of which seem like they are in the cards in the near future. The RSI is reading 25 on the weekly chart. This is typically an oversold level, but in the event of a poor earnings call or growing recessionary fears, it could easily drop to 20 or below.
Overall, I would not jump back into AMZN until price action closes above $2,461 on the weekly chart. That level showed resistance as recently as April and May 2020. Though $2,000 is an important pschylogical level that many bulls and value investors may think of as strong support, the psychology and technical analysis seen throughout the market in this moment mean $2,000 does not stand a chance. $2,026 offers better support as it acted as resistance for nearly a year in 2018 and 2019, but I cannot see it holding up in these stormy waters. A better entry point might be $1,700 though. If you pay attention to this level closely over the past few years, you can see how it has acted in general as both resistance and support on nearly a dozen separate occasions between 2018 and 2020. This is a much better bet for longs.
AMZN weekly chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates in narrow range below 1.0600
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed higher toward 1.0600 after having dipped below 1.0560 earlier in the day. In the absence of high-tier data releases, however, the pair is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction as focus shifts to Consumer Confidence data from the eurozone.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2450 after UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD has extended its sideways grind below 1.2500 into the second half of the day on Friday. The dollar holds its ground following Thursday's selloff and doesn't allow the pair to gather momentum. The US economic docket won't feature any high-tier data releases.
Gold consolidates weekly gains, stays below $1,850
After having registered impressive gains on Thursday, gold stays relatively quiet and trades below $1,850 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield trades flat on the day following the two-day decline, failing to provide directional clues to XAU/USD.
Vitalik Buterin sets date for Ethereum’s Merge, fueling a bullish breakout
Ethereum Merge is one of the most awaited events in the ETH community. The Merge has been delayed several times over the past year, and the final date for the key event is here, according to co-founder Vitalik Buterin.
Are we in a recession? Retail earnings preview: Costco, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, BIG
Walmart and Target have spoken, and the market did not like it. Consumer spending is already being hit by inflation. Next week sees more retailers report earnings.