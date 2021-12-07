Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Tesla, Facebook, Square, Microsoft and JPM Elliott Wave analysis [Video]

Tesla (TSLA) Amazon (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Alphabet (GOOGL) Facebook (FB) Meta Platforms (META) Microsoft (MSFT) & JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Day Trading Strategies.
US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis: Please Note that these wave count may change as in the video:
Amazon AMZN Elliott Wave Wave (4).
Alphabet GOOGL Elliott Wave Wave (4).
Apple AAPL Elliott Wave (4).
Microsoft MSFT Elliott Wave (4).
Square SQ Elliott Wave (4).
Facebook FB Metaverse Elliott Wave (4).
Tesla TSLA Elliott Wave (4).
Video Chapters:
00:00 Amazon Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
03:10 Alphabet Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
04:18 Apple Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
07:12 Square SQ Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
09:56 Facebook Meta Platforms (META) Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
13:41 Tesla Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
15:53 Microsoft Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
19:25 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Elliott Wave Analysis.
20:00 Thank you for watching US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays directed towards 1.1230 inside weekly falling channel
EUR/USD struggles to keep the latest rebound from 1.1266 around the support-turned-resistance line during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The major currency pair stays inside a nearby descending trend channel formation around 1.1285.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3250 as bulls doubt Brexit, BOE positives
GBP/USD treads water around 1.3255-60 during the early Asian session on Tuesday, following a positive daily performance. The cable pair fades the recovery strength as sluggish market sentiment and a lack of major catalysts challenge the buyers’ previous optimism surrounding Brexit and the Bank of England’s (BOE) next move.
Gold perking up in Asia, $1,795 is key
Gold was consolidated on Monday and ended slightly lower. The price in Asia is perking up by 0.16% on the day so far and straddles the $1,780 mark between a low of $1,778.59 and $1,782.04. The easing concerns of the potential economic impact of Omicron did little to support gold.
Solana price to drop another 50% as SOL looks for support
Solana price falls below the daily Ichimoku Cloud with the Chikou Span below the candlesticks and in open space – prime positioning for a start to a bear market. However, the true extent of how bearish Solana's future price behavior could be is represented best on a Point and Figure chart.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?