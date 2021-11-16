Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Tesla, Facebook, Square, Microsoft and BAC Elliott Wave Analysis [Video]

Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT) & US Banks Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Day Trading Strategies.
00:00 Amazon Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
05:29 Alphabet Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
08:32 Apple Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
17:22 Square SQ Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
21:42 Facebook Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
26:22 Tesla Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
28:56 Microsoft Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
33:54 US Banks BAC.
36:24 Thank you for watching US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis.
US Stocks Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL, Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Facebook FB, Tesla TSLA. Elliott Wave Analysis counts below:
Stocks analysis overview: Risk On.
US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis.
Amazon AMZN Elliott Wave Wave v) of 1 of (5).
Alphabet GOOGL Elliott Wave Wave v) of 1 of (5).
Apple AAPL Elliott Wave v) of 1 of (5).
Microsoft MSFT Elliott Wave v) of 1 of (5).
Square SQ Elliott Wave (iii) of iii) of y of (4).
Facebook FB Elliott Wave of 3 of (5) Or y of (4).
Tesla TSLA Elliott Wave b) of 4 of (5).
Trading Tip:
"Never, ever argue with your trading system."
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
