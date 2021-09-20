Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Square, Facebook & Tesla technical analysis [Video]

Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), Facebook (FB) & Square (SQ) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Day Trading.
US Stocks Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOG, Apple AAPL, Square SQ, Facebook FB, Tesla TSLA. Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast and Trading.
Analysis overview: The Triple Witching helps create the nex leg lower for stocks and the top of Intermediate Elliott Wave (3) for Indices.
Elliott Wave Analysis Wave Count:
Amazon AMZN Elliott Wave c) or iii).
Alphabet GOOGL Elliott Wave (v) of v) of 5 of (3).
Apple AAPL Elliott Wave Wave (4).
Square SQ Elliott Wave Wave c) or iii).
Facebook FB Elliott Wave v of (v) of v) of 5 of (3).
Tesla TSLA Elliott Wave v of (v) of c) of B of (4).
Video Chapters:
00:00 Amazon Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
05:54 Alphabet Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
07:08 Apple Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
10:44 Square Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
15:39 Facebook Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
16:56 Tesla Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
22:40 Thank you for watching US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to 1.1700, refreshes monthly low on firmer USD ahead of Fed
EUR/USD prints three-day downtrend to renew multi-day low towards 1.1700. Risk-off mood underpins US dollar’s safe-haven demand even as Treasury yields struggle amid light trading. Covid woes, China’s Evergrande story and Fed’s tapering speculations will dominate.
GBP/USD: A critical watch on BoE and Fed week
It is a critical week for GBP/USD traders as we have both the BOE and the Fed meetings. GBP/USD is moving sideways in a consolidated market, hugging a bullish 200 EMA channel, albeit pressured by a firm US dollar as investors survey the conditions of the market's risk profile.
Gold refreshes monthly lows near $1,745 on higher USD
Gold prices touch the lowest level in a month and continue with its previous two week’s downside momentum. The biggest single day fall of $30 was observed on Thursday following ...
Shiba Inu price consolidates as SHIB bulls prepare for 22% advance
Shiba Inu price rallied exponentially on September 16, slicing through plenty of resistance levels. However, the bullish momentum exhausted as it retested the August 16 swing high. Now, SHIB is currently consolidating between two crucial barriers, anticipating a volatile move.
No Lehman risk with Evergrande but why is the market still worried?
The Hong Kong-based media outlet, The Standard, shrugs off another Lehman Brothers-like crisis from the troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande after speculations last week over ...