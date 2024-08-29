“While CTA flows are likely to remain muted over the next week barring a large downtape in prices, continued pressure from demand sentiment or easing supply risk premia could eventually catalyze renewed selling activity in a big downtape. Barring this catalyst, however, the balance of risks suggests LME3m prices may remain pinned to $2500/t in the near-term.”

“Supply risk premia has been an insulating force for Aluminum and certainly supported the recovery in prices, reflecting risks to European smelter output associated with higher energy prices. But our gauge of supply risk premia also points to the first signs of notable pressure since Ukraine's incursion in Russia.”

“Under the hood, demand sentiment embedded within the cross-section of commodities prices has started to decline once again, following a brief recovery off the lows marked by the recent turmoil in August.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.