Aluminium (LME) still has the 2603.00 May high and above in its sights while remaining above the 2304.50/2301.00 zone, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, reports.
So far remains below the May high at 2603.00
“Aluminium remains side-lined below the May high at 2603.00 which remains in sight, though. Above it lie the February 2006 and November 2007 highs at 2661.00/2678.10. If exceeded, the July 2006 high and April 2018 peak at 2710.00/2718.00 would be targeted as well. Further up sits the May 2011 peak at 2803.00.”
“Minor support is still seen at the current July low at 2432.00 and along the six month support line at 2422.40 as well as at the early June low at 2390.50 and the June low at 2352.00. While remaining above the latter, upside pressure should remain in play. Below the next lower March high and May low at 2304.50/2301.00 the 2020-2021 support line can be found at 2257.59, the February high at 2243.00, and the late March low at 2206.00. Further down sits the December peak at 2096.00.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1850 on dovish Lagarde's comments
EUR/USD is testing lows near 1.1850, changing its course from 11875, as ECB President Lagarde once again pours cold waters on hawkish expectations. The US dollar rebounds amid a cautios market mood, ahead of the critical US inflation data.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3900 as USD rebounds
GBP/USD is retreating towards 1.3850, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid tepid risk sentiment. NI unionists convey dislike over post-Brexit trade barriers. UK PM Johnson expresses caution. Covid updates, US CPI awaited.
XAU/USD ranges above $1800 ahead of key US events
Gold remains firm around $1810 mark despite the DXY rebound. All eyes remain on the US inflation data, Fed Powell’s speech.
Binance key payments partner Clear Junction suspends deposits and withdrawals
Challenges continue to arise as Binance faces another payments processor that has decided to halt processing transactions for the leading cryptocurrency exchange.
US Consumer Price Index June Preview: Has inflation peaked?
In June, the monthly CPI increase is forecast to drop to 0.5% from 0.6% in May and 0.8% in April. The annual CPI rate is projected to slip to 4.9% from 5% in May. Ebbing base effect will uncover shortage driven price gains. Markets will attend to CPI but not trade results.