Aluminium: Bulls keep reins at decade high above $2,750, Guinea eyed

- Aluminium remains firmer around multi-day tops on geopolitical issues, USD weakness.
- Guinea’s political turmoil, receding odds of Fed’s tapering favour bulls.
- US traders’ return, risk catalysts eyed for near-term directions.
Aluminium prices on London Metal Exchange (LME) jumped to the highest since May 2011 the previous day, around $2,770 per tonne, on political turmoil in the world’s second-largest raw material bauxite producer Guinea.
The Financial Times (FT) mentions the military coup in the African nation that overthrown President Alpha Conde on Sunday. The news also said, “Guinea supplies about 25 per cent of the world’s bauxite, mostly to China and Russia.”
Reuters quote prices in China at 18 months high of around $50.50, up 16% in 2021 while saying, “The unrest did not have any immediate impact on bauxite operations, which are key to Guinea's economy as its main foreign currency earner. The country produced 88 million tonnes of bauxite last year, according to mines ministry statistics.”
In addition to the geopolitical tensions, the US dollar weakness also underpins the commodity bulls. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) drops back towards 92.00, down 0.08% intraday after marking a corrective pullback from the monthly low the previous day.
Behind the US dollar pullback could be the market’s cautious optimism over adjustments of the monetary policies at the key central banks as the virus concerns challenge economic recovery.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures and US 10-year Treasury yields print mild gains at the latest.
Moving on, market players will keep their eyes on the US and Canadian traders’ return after Monday’s Labour Day off. The US dollar’s reaction to the latest developments will be vital for the aluminium traders as the geopolitical tension in Guinea may recede soon.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Remains directed towards 1.1910 double tops
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1871 during a sluggish Asian session on Tuesday. The major currency pair consolidates the previous day’s losses inside a bullish formation, namely an ascending trend channel since August 20.
GBP/USD firmer in a risk-on environment, BoE Saunders eyed
GBP/USD is trading slightly bid in Tokyo as risk recovers following a soured start to the week following a dismal US Nonfarm Payrolls outcome. The data reflects the possibility that the global economy is on the verge of a significant slowdown.
EUR/USD: Remains directed towards 1.1910 double tops
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1871 during a sluggish Asian session on Tuesday. The major currency pair consolidates the previous day’s losses inside a bullish formation, namely an ascending trend channel since August 20.
Whale buys 150 billion Shiba Inu coins, SHIB continues uptrend
A mysterious large wallet investor bought $1.1 million worth of SHIB tokens on September 5. SHIB traders started a petition on Change.org, asking for commission-less exchange to list Shiba Inu coin.
The dollar story ahead of ECB
The US and Canadian markets are closed today for Labor Day hence ıt will be a quiet start to a week that is busy with central bank decisions and a lot of Fed speakers. It will give one more day to ruminate over the August jobs report.