Alibaba Stock Forecast: BABA shares buoyant ahead of Tuesday earnings

- BABA shares jumped 1.5% on the Monday open.
- Lots of regulatory worries still engulf most Chinese tech stocks.
- Alibaba stock needs to close above $200 this week to regain confidence.
Alibaba shares rose 1.5% at Monday's open after climbing gingerly up a smidge over 1% in Monday’s premarket along with the S&P 500 and NASDAQ futures. Investors are probably hoping that the horror of last week’s harsh Chinese regulatory measures are behind it.
BABA news: Will the regulatory clouds return?
Alibaba shares (NYSE: BABA) dropped 1.2% on Friday to $195.19 – nothing to worry about but it did fare worse than the NASDAQ Composite (-0.7%) and the S&P 500 (-0.5%). The session did appear rather optimistic when you factor in that it traded as low as $189.94 early on. That is why despite the open gapping down the daily ends with a rather substantial green candle. Still Baba stock does not seem like it has the energy to tackle the 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) just above it.
To recap, just a week after BABA’s all-time high in October 2020, Chinese regulators abruptly suspended the IPO of subsidiary ANT Financial, which was only the beginning of the government’s crackdown of Chinese internet and cloud companies. The waves of Chinese stock mutilation were reenergized earlier this month the day after Didi Global (NASDAQ: DIDI) held its US IPO. Chinese regulators suspended new registrations for DIDI’s app and brought a heap of scrutiny toward its user data practices. After that both Tencent and Baidu received steep fines, and ByteDance was also summoned by regulators for discussions.
Bloomberg reported last week that China has demanded major security fixes and consumer protections from 25 large tech companies, including Alibaba. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest has sold off many of its top Chinese tech names entirely. Many observers note that Chinese government scrutiny seems aimed primarily at Chinese tech stocks that have listed their shares on US exchanges.
BABA stock: Can it regain $200?
BABA stock cannot sit near such an important psychological level forever. It must break above $200 this week and quickly. Otherwise, too much time below will give all but the truest believers the notion that the regulatory considerations outweigh the promise of this tech juggernaut. First, the 9-day SMA at $199.52 must be conquered before a close above $200 signals demand. To break out of this sluggish season, BABA then needs to close above $206.47, the top of the descending trend line.
BABA shares have traded within this descending triangle for the most part since October 27 of last year. It did briefly perform a false breakout in mid-June, but the bulls were overwhelmed within a week. Again BABA’s stock price peaked its head above the trend line in mid-July, but that time lasted even less. Now the 50-day SMA provides an even starker resistance barrier at $211.51. The downside only appears to have significant support at $180, which may scare off some investors. As FXStreet wrote last week, “The stock is selling off steeply in the premarket near $190, a psychological barrier. If major institutions decide to sell, then investors should brace themselves for another test of the $180 level.”
BABA daily chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1900 amid upbeat EZ PMI, ISM eyed
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1900 amid Eurozone final PMI. The US dollar eases amid a recovery in the risk sentiment, in anticipation of more stimulus from the US and China. US ISM Manufacturing PMI awaited.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3900 amid upbeat mood, ahead of US ISM
GBP/USD is holding ground above 1.3900, as the return of risk appetite dents the US dollar's safe-haven appeal. Optimism on the covid and vaccine front underpins the pound ahead of Thursday's BOE decision. The UK Final Manufacturing PMI meets estimates. US ISM in focus.
XAU/USD eyes deeper losses if $1805 support caves in
Gold price starts August in the red amid a rebound in risk appetite ahead of ISM. US infrastructure bill optimism, DYX weakness fails to offer reprieve to gold bulls.
Ethereum 2.0 sees ray of hope after multiple delays and internal conflicts
Ethereum price flashed a sell signal, hinting at a correction after a 58% upswing. The hash rate improves after the mining community faced a debacle. ETH developers continue to evolve the ecosystem with new ideas and platforms.
Week ahead: US NFP, BoE meeting, earnings reports
The June jobs report turned out to be a much better report than expected on the headline number. The 850k jobs added was a decent improvement on the May number of 583k, but it didn’t tell us too much about the overall state of the US labour market in terms of ...