Airbnb Stock Forecast: Earnings rally pushes ABNB to close 9-month gap, bulls set sights on $160

- Airbnb beat Wall Street expectations on Q4 earnings.
- ABNB stock jumped more than 10% to close gap from May 2022.
- There is very little resistance between here and $160.
- Airbnb management raised guidance for Q1.
Airbnb (ABNB) stock managed to close the gap created on May 9, 2022, after the short-term rental platform disclosed a wide earnings beat in Tuesday's post-market session and raised its guidance for the year's first quarter. ABNB stock shot up more than 10% to a high of $135.60 afterhours, which closed the gap created when the company reported Q1 2022 earnings nine months ago and subsquently closed down over 12% lower.
Airbnb reported earnings of $0.48 a share – or 78% ahead of analyst consensus of $0.27. Revenue of $1.9 billion also came in above Wall Street consensus of $1.87 billion.
Airbnb stock news: Q1 guidance provokes rally
The $0.48 EPS on the bottom line was well ahead of the 8 cents earned one year ago, and guidance showed that management is now pivoting to profits. Airbnb raised YoY net income margins by more than 4x to 17%, which was the primary reason for the EPS beat.
“Guest demand remained strong throughout 2022," Airbnb said in a shareholder letter. "All regions saw significant growth in 2022 as guests increasingly crossed borders and returned to cities on Airbnb."
That first statement is significant since short-term rental owners were complaining throughout Q4 about lack of demand in certain hot markets. Some owners said they had seen an 80% dropoff in their listings, which had led to worries from Wall Street analysts.
A major dropoff in demand is clearly not showing up in the fourth quarter results, but total nights booked of 88.2 million was just below consensus of 90.1 million. However, both total nights booked and gross booking revenue rose 20% YoY.
For the current quarter, Q1 2023, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky forecast revenue between $1.75 billion and $1.82 billion. This range is well ahead of the $1.69 billion sought by analysts. Chesky and other executives said that average daily rates, $153 per night in Q4, fell 1% YoY but that this was due to exchange rates. For the first quarter and full year, management expects a continued dip on the average daily rate due to a different mix of supply and new discount tools.
Airbnb stock forecast
Airbnb stock bulls should be excited with ABNB breaking through the $131.50 resistance line that had once worked as strong support in March 2022 before May's gap down. The May 9, 2022, plunge left a gap from $133.04, which has now been closed in Tuesday's afterhours session. To be sure, bulls will require a close above $133.04 in Wednesday's regular session.
With that barrier out of the way, however, bulls will now focus their ire on $160. That is the bottom of a price zone ranging up to $164 that worked as both support and resistance in the February through April part of 2022. Above there lies further resistance at $176 from the same time period. Of course, in the meantime the macro picture may make this rally undoable. In that case either $131.50 or the $125 to $128 resistance zone may provide needed support.
ABNB daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and declined below 1.0700 in the early American session on Wednesday. With the data from the US showing that Retail Sales rose at a stronger pace than expected in January, the US Dollar continued to gather strength and weighed on the pair.
GBP/USD stays deep in red below 1.2050 as USD gathers strength
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory below 1.2050 on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, soft inflation data from the UK weighed on the Pound Sterling. Meanwhile, the upbeat US Retail Sales provide a boost to the US Dollar and forces the pair to stretch lower.
Gold extends slide toward $1,830 as US yields push higher
Gold price extended its slide and touched its lowest level since early January near $1,830 on Wednesday. Following the strong Retail Sales data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up around 1% on the day near 3.8%, weighing on XAU/USD.
With US CPI behind it, Bitcoin price could thrust higher and tag $23,878
BTC is showing small signs of a little step back after a very difficult and choppy trading day on Tuesday, where it was only late in the US trading session that bulls were able to claim the upper hand and jack up the price action in Bitcoin.
Earnings rally pushes ABNB to close 9-month gap, bulls set sights on $160
ABNB stock managed to close the gap created on May 9, 2022, after the short-term rental platform disclosed a wide earnings beat in Tuesday's post-market session and raised its guidance for the year's first quarter.