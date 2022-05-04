Advanced Micro Devices stock surges on strong earnings as AMD boosts outlook

- AMD stock surges after a strong earnings report.
- Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings after the close on Tuesday.
- AMD shares are trading up 6% in Wednesday's premarket session.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) helped to turn sentiment around toward the tech sector as it unveiled a strong set of earnings after the close on Tuesday. The previous sector earnings reports had not been quite so positive with Intel (INTC) seeing tough times ahead on the demand front as it cited growing inflationary pressures. More of the same than was expected from AMD but it pleasantly surprised investors.
Read more stock market research
AMD stock news: Strong earnings and guidance
Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $1.13 after the close which compared favorably with the $0.91 estimate. Revenue was $5.88 billion again beating the $5.57 estimate. Revenue was up over 70% versus the same quarter last year with a strong performance from the computing and graphics business. AMD CEO Lisa Su said the Xilinx acquisition was a game-changer for AMD. The acquisition was only completed recently and so the contribution from Xilinx was limited to six weeks, but already that amounted to $559 million in revenue terms. "Xilinx can't be overstated...It significantly expands our product and technology portfolio," said Su on the post-earnings conference call. Also of note was the increase in guidance for second-quarter revenue to $6.5 billion at the midpoint of its range ($6.3-6.7 billion) which is ahead of estimates for $6.33 billion.
The strong results contrast with bearish commentary from Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger last week who forecast weakness in the PC market and slowing demand. Intel (INTC) stock had fallen as much as 6% after those earnings. Intel did beat earnings and kept its forecasts for the next quarter intact, but the bearish commentary was enough to hit the stock.
AMD stock forecast: Needs better market sentiment to turn downtrend around
The key question remains, what environment are we in for stocks? Is this a bearish environment or merely a correction? Few stocks can outperform a bearish environment so it is always important to know your investing environment. The Fed will give more clues. AMD stock though remains locked into a long-term downtrend. So can these earnings turn the sentiment around or is this rally merely a blip? Trying to go against trends is always a dangerous game.
$100 is the key psychological level here and that would clearly end the bearish trend. That would also fill the gap from April 11. The weekly chart shows us how key support at $73.68 is. A huge volume gap below could see a sudden acceleration to $59.42. $100 here too is clearly a pivot, below more losses are likely for AMD stock.
$73 to $93 was the range for most of 2021. Breaking out of either side will set the trend for the remainder of the year. Break above $93 and the draw of $100 will be powerful. This then should see AMD stock push higher and even test all-time highs. Failure to hold $73 will likely see a quick more to $59 as mentioned. The picture is not clear but the longer AMD share price can stabilize then the more likely it is to test higher based on these earnings.
AMD stock chart, weekly
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.0500 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0500 on Wednesday as the dollar stays on the back foot ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcements. The data from the US showed that employment in the private sector grew at a softer pace than expected in April.
GBP/USD fluctuates above 1.2500 despite dismal US ADP print
GBP/USD extends its sideways grind above 1.2500 on Wednesday as market action remains choppy ahead of the Fed's rate decision. The weaker-than-expected ADP Employment Change data from the US has little to no impact on the dollar's valuation.
Gold in wait-and-see mode below $1,870 ahead of key risk events
Gold is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction on Wednesday and moving up and down in a tight range below $1,870. Ahead of the FOMC's policy announcements, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is holding steady at slightly below 3%.
RYOSHI rewards to launch in mid-May after 23.9 billion Shiba Inu burned
23.9 billion Shiba Inu tokens have been destroyed, according to the ShibaBurn contract. Shiba Inu developers have announced the reward schedule for the meme coin.
Advanced Micro Devices stock surges on strong earnings as AMD boosts outlook
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) helped to turn sentiment around toward the tech sector as it unveiled a strong set of earnings after the close on Tuesday.