EUR/USD consolidates after Monday’s reversal attempt – Scotiabank

The Euro (EUR) is trading flat to the US Dollar (USD) and consolidating in a tight range following Monday’s attempt at a bullish reversal of the pullback from mid/late December, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

Sentiment drives Euro amid stable short-term rates

"Short-term rate expectations look to be finding some stabilization following their recent pullback, and spreads (vs. the US) are doing much of the same. EUR continues to be driven by sentiment as we note the strong correlation to movement in risk reversal, currently at 0.9 on a 21 day rolling basis."

"Short-and medium-term technical signals are neutral, as reflected in an RSI that continues to hover around the 50 threshold and a broader flat range that has defined much of the EUR’s price action since June."

"The recent pullback looks to have been halted by support at the 50 day MA (1.1657) and the local range looks to be defined by support at 1.1620 and 1.1800. We look to a near -term range bound between 1.1620 and 1.1720."