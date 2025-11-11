ADP Employment Change 4-week Average comes in at -11.25K

For the four weeks ending October 25, private employers shed an average of 11,250 jobs a week, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported on Tuesday.

Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP, noted that this data suggests that the labor market struggled to produce jobs consistently during the second half of October and added:

"There’s growing sentiment that job growth will remain slow for the indefinite future due to a reduced demand for and short supply of workers."

Market reaction

The US Dollar (USD) came under renewed selling pressure with the immediate reaction to this data. At the time of press, the USD Index was down 0.27% on the day at 99.35.