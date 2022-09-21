China's economy will likely expand 3.3% this year, a further step down after previously trimming the forecast to 4.0% from 5.0% in April. The ADB expects the world's second-largest economy to grow 4.5% next year, slower than a previous estimate of 4.8%.

For 2023, the ADB expects the region's economy to expand 4.9%, slower than the April and July forecasts of 5.3% and 5.2%, respectively, it said in the September edition of its flagship Asian Development Outlook report.

The ADB now expects the area's combined economy, which includes China and India, to grow 4.3% this year, after previously trimming the forecast to 4.6% in July from 5.2% in April.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday cut its growth forecasts for developing Asia for 2022 and 2023 amid mounting risks from increased central bank monetary tightening, the fallout from the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China, reported Reuters.

