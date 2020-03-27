ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. leaps to 1.11 pre-market

- ACB extends the rally well above the 1.00 mark on Friday.
- Futures of the US stock markets are expected to open on the defensive.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is pointing to a (very) positive open on Friday, as it is navigating the 1.06 region in the pre-market hours.
The stock closed with gains for the third session in a row on Thursday, extending the weekly recovery to the 1.00 neighbourhood although giving away part of those gains afterwards to close at 0.91.
Friday’s positive performance in the pre-market activity comes in contrast with the negative open expected in both the DowJones and the S&P500, which are now losing more than 3% ahead of the opening bell in Wall St.
The recovery in US equities clinched the third consecutive session with gains on Thursday, always on the back of the improved mood in the riskier assets in response to the Fed’s (now) looser monetary conditions and the recently announced 2$ trillion coronavirus aid pack. On the latter, the House of Representatives is expected to vote on the bill later on Friday.
In the meantime, ACB has managed to leave the extreme “oversold” condition and is now flirting with the 21-day SMA, today at 0.96.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Price
At the moment (pre-market), the stock is gaining 22.65% at 1.11 and faces the next up barrier at 1.49 (55-day SMA) seconded by 1.79 (high Feb.20) and then 2.00 (100-day SMA). On the flips side, a breach of 0.60 (2020 low Mar.19) would open the door to 0.34 (monthly low Aug.2016) and finally 0.32 (monthly low Jul.2016).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
