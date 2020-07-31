ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. falls as selloff continues

- NYSE:ACB has fallen 1.50% during trading hours, erasing gains made on Tuesday.
- Recreational investors are losing patience with the once-promising Canadian company.
NYSE:ACB has continued to fall on Thursday, ending the trading session at $10.54 per share, a 1.50% drop on the day. Any gains made from the sudden surge on Tuesday, have been quickly erased, after an 11% drop in the stock price over the last two days. The marijuana industry has taken a beating lately, highlighted by Canadian rival Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) reporting losses of $0.39 per share compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 per share. It has been a steady decline for Aurora after the initial surge of investors buying up pot stocks a few years ago. A further red flag for investors is that despite recent analyst upgrades in June, Aurora Cannabis’ stock price has plummeted following the news.
ACB Stock Forecast
It has been a rocky road for Aurora Cannabis since their IPO back in 2017. What was once a promising company in the booming marijuana industry, is now struggling to stay afloat. A reverse 1:12 stock split in May of this year may have been one of the final blows for investors. While ACB is one of the most widely held stocks by investors on Robinhood, this week marked their arrival in the top 10 companies that Robinhood investors are cutting from their portfolios.
Aurora Cannabis is not the only company in the industry that has been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have joined Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Hexo Corp (NYSE:HEXO), and most recently Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) in laying off a huge portion of their workers. The stock price has seen a near 60% decline over the last six months and things are not looking much better leading up to their next earnings announcement scheduled for September.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
