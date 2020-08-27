ABT Stock Price: Abbott Laboratories to surge after FDA approval of “game-changing” coronavirus test

- NYSE: ABT is on course to leap by around 10% on Thursday.
- Abbott Laboratories has received an FDA approval for its BinaxNOW COVID-19 Card test.
- The rapid, cheap, and instrument-free probe is touted as a game-changer.
A game-changer in fighting coronavirus – and this time it is not a vaccine or a cure, but a rapid test coming from a well-established company. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) may now begin selling its Aboott BinaxNow COVID-19 Ag Card Test. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given its emergency authorization, allowing mass production of the test.
Abbott expects to manufacture around ten million units in September, 50 million in October, and continue ramping up output later on. The Chicago-based firm – which is in businesses since the 19th century – said that results of the test are out after 15 minutes – far faster than the standard PCR ones.
Abbott Laboratories also said that the tests have a demonstrated sensitivity of 97.1% and specificity of 98.5% in a clinical study. The tests are also cheap – only $5, and do not necessitate any labs or instruments.
Using such rapid tests could help capture asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers and isolate them before they infect others. Moreover, it could allow a quick resumption of normal life. Air passengers can undergo these quick tests, assuring with a high degree of certainty that no coronavirus-carrying patient is on board.
Overall, the product is promising.
ABT Stock Dividend
NYSE: ABT is changing hands at over $112 in pre-market trading on Thursday, an increase of nearly 10%. It is critical to note that Abbott Laboratories is a large pharmaceutical firm worth over $180 billion, and such a move is substantial.
Moreover, sales of BinaxNOW could boost income and the bottom line, leading to a higher dividend. The mere prospects of topping its 2019 revenue of $31.9 billion could also trigger an increase in Abbott's payout to shareholders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD experiences calm before Powell's storm
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, awaiting Fed Chair Powell's critical Jackson Hole speech. The Fed may adopt a looser policy on inflation, potentially weakening the dollar. US data is also of interest.
GBP/USD battles 1.3200 amid cautious optimism, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD is holding onto gains around 1.32 as Fed Chair Powell's speech at the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium is awaited. The resignation of EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan may delay Brexit talks.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1945-40 region
Gold edged lower on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day’s positive move. The downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and is likely to remain limited.
Forex Today: Markets to rock on Powell's speech as coronavirus news provide hope, hurricane eyed
Currencies are experiencing the "calm before the storm" ahead of Powell's speech. He may introduce a looser longer-term framework that may weigh on the dollar. Hurricane Laura, coronavirus headlines and two 'US figures are eyed.
WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50
WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast.