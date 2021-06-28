AAPL shares close the week out on Friday in a subdued tone.

Apple loses ground after a strong week and breakout.

AAPL stock targetting next resistance at $137.

Apple shares gave up some ground on Friday after a pretty solid week. Not too surprising and not too shabby given a nice solid triangle breakout on Tuesday that has set up a nice bullish picture. Now all that is needed is for Apple stock to continue its bullish run and retake the highs at $137 that the shares set just after the release of the last results. Those results it should be noted were not the reason for the precipitous fall to the low $120s. The results beat Wall Street analyst expectations by over 40%, and Apple increased both its dividend and stock buy-back programs. This was not enough to stop the shares sliding though as May was a tough month for the Nasdaq, and some tech names struggled in the face of rising inflation concerns.

That has now been put to one side as the Fed has effectively put the 10-year yield to sleep while at the same time bringing forward talk of rate rises into 2023. No easy task, but markets seem to like the fact that the Fed may not be too far behind the inflation curve. All this helped tech stocks and the Nasdaq recover ground versus the broader market, and AAPL stock has found strong support in the low $120s. This area saw a convergence of strong support factors, the 200-day moving average, and some strong volume from a previous consolidation zone.

Apple key statistics

Market Cap $2.22 trillion Enterprise Value $2.1 trillion Price/Earnings (P/E) 30 Price/Book 35 Price/Sales 8.5 Gross Margin 40% Net Margin 23.4% EBITDA $100 billion Average Wall Street rating and price target Buy $159

Apple stock forecast

The performance on Thursday and Friday has seen Apple give up some gains from the recent triangle breakout but nothing to get too concerned about. The 9-day moving average is still guiding higher and below the current AAPL stock price. This 9-day moving average and the triangle line intersect at $131.97 to give strong short-term support, key to keeping the trend bullish. All momentum indicators, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Commodity Channel Index, are trending higher in line with price as is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). The target is to break the $137 resistance. This is the spike high registered just after that stellar earnings release. Breaking here sees a clear lack of volume on the volume profile chart to the right. So a break should see a quick acceleration to test all-time highs. Given that many other mega tech names have tested or broken all-time highs (Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet), there is no reason for AAPL shares to be lagging behind its peers.

In summary, here are the four major takeaways.

1. Bullish triangle breakout

2. Trending higher, above the 9, 21-day moving average

3. Nasdaq making new highs, peers making or near new highs, Apple to catch up

4. If it breaks $137, it should accelerate the move