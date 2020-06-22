AAL Stock Price: American Airlines Group Inc. plummets below $15.00

American Airlines (AAL) drops to multi-day lows in sub-$15.00 area.

US stock markets point to a strong opening on Monday.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is shedding further ground during the pre-market activity and breaches the $15.00 yardstick, down around 8% at the time of writing.

Despite the better tone in the risk complex, the travel sector remains under heavy pressure amidst the relentless uptick in coronavirus cases and increasing efforts to return to some sort of economic normality in global economies.

Latest news around AAL cited the company is looking to boost liquidity (around $3.5 billion) via increasing debt and equity.

AAL Stock Chart

As of writing, AAL is retreating 7.25% at $14.84 and faces the next support at $14.07 (weekly low Jun.11) followed by $11.99 (55-day SMA) and then $8.25 (2020 low May 14). On the other hand, a breakout of $18.44 (weekly high Jun.16) would aim for $22.08 (200-day SMA) and finally $22.80 (monthly high Jun.5).