2020 US election: Record-breaking early voting tops 80 million – Reuters

According to a tally on Thursday from the US Elections Project at the University of Florida, over 80 million Americans have already cast their votes in the lead up to the Presidential election due next Tuesday, as cited by Reuters.

Key details

“The record-breaking pace, more than 58% of total 2016 turnout, reflects an intense interest in the vote.”

“In 20 states that report party registration data, 18.2 million registered Democrats have already voted, compared with 11.5 million Republicans and 8.8 million with no party affiliation.”

