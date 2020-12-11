- XRP holders are getting ready for SPARKs airdrop.
- The token's price is locked in a tight range.
XRP holders are agitated beyond common sense as the overhyped SPARK token airdrop is less than a day away.
Flare Networks, a blockchain project that introduces smart contract functionality on XRP ledger, will take a snapshot of the network on December 12 (00:00 GMT) and distribute SPARK tokens to all XRP holders on a one-to-one ratio.
Holders move XRPs to the exchanges
However, to qualify for the airdrop, XRP owners must transfer their coins to the cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets supporting the event. Currently, over 50 trading platforms, including Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, Poloniex and OKEx confirmed the participation in the airdrop.
According to XPRL data, over $1.2 billion XRP tokens have been transferred to the cryptocurrency exchange accounts in the past days, meaning that the community is getting ready for the airdrop.
Moreover, the number of whale accounts holding over 10 million tokens (about $5.5 million at press time) increased by 10% in the past three weeks and reached an all-time high of 339, according to the on-chain research and analytical data provider Santiment.
Leading up to tomorrow's $SPARK airdrop, #Ripple's addresses have grown rapidly. Particularly, addresses with 10M or more tokens (currently $5.67M or more) have risen to an ATH # of 339. This looks promising for the tier that has the most $XRP at stake. https://t.co/x7TV1Pt23n pic.twitter.com/iw9Oc6U87o— Santiment (@santimentfeed) December 11, 2020
XRP stuck in a triangle
Notably, the network activity has not resulted in a price pump as of yet. From the technical point of view, XRP is still moving within the symmetrical triangle pattern. At the time of writing, the token is changing hands at $0.55, while the growth attempts are limited by the sloping trend line that connects the lower highs from November 24.
This barrier is also reinforced by 4-hour 50 and 100 EMAs, meaning that the bulls might have a hard time pushing the price above this hurdle. Only a sustainable move higher will take the recovery back on track with the next focus on $0.8.
XRP 4-hour chart
Notably, the symmetrical triangle pattern usually denotes a high level of uncertainty on the market. Also, it is a precursor of a volatility spike as the break-out direction will define a new trend of an asset price.
On the downside, the critical support comes at $0.5. Once it is broken, the sell-off will be extended with the local support created by 4-hour 200 EMA at $4.6 and the estimated triangle breakdown target at $0.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin selling intensifies, crypto bull run on hold
Cryptocurrencies across the board are nursing wounds led by the flagship digital asset, Bitcoin. Recovery from the mid-week declines is an uphill battle for the bulls. Investors are jittery and wondering if this could be the end of the bull run.
XRP holders can follow these easy steps to claim their Spark tokens
Ripple holders are filled with excitement as the biggest airdrop knocks at their doors. The Flare Network will bring forth the new Spark tokens to the XRP ecosystem.
LLTC poised to flip bullish if support at $70 holds
Litecoin seems to be hunting for support above $70, following another rejection at $75. This expected support's role is to shift the bulls' focus to higher price levels, preferably above $80.
WAVES sell-off gains traction, bears target at $5
Waves has been one of the best-performing altcoins recently. The coin bottomed at $2 in early October and hit the highest level of 2020 at $9.37. However, the token has run out of luck.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC teetering on the verge of an abyss after conquering a new all-time high
Bitcoin lived through a momentous week. The pioneer digital currency hit the new all-time high at $19,915 and stopped within a whisker of a crucial $20,000.