XRP upholds optimism despite the SEC and Ripple's abeyance request in the Second Circuit 

- The US SEC and Ripple seek a delay in appeals, expected to last until August 15, amid the pending request for an indicative ruling.
- Despite the delay in the SEC against Ripple case conclusion, optimism remains strong in the XRP derivatives market.
- The technical outlook remains bullish as XRP bounces off the 200-day EMA.
Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a request to hold the appeals in abeyance with the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Monday. Despite the abeyance testing investors’ patience, the optimism surges in XRP derivatives as the Open Interest crosses above $4 billion.
Reason behind the Ripple and SEC abeyance request
The sudden request to hold the appeals in the Second Circuit comes in light of a renewed indicative ruling request submission to Judge Analisa Torres. The pending request in the US Southern District Court of New York intends to dissolve the injunction over Ripple and release the confiscated escrow payment of $125,035,150.
The SEC requests $50 million from the confiscated funds as a penalty, while the rest will be transferred to Ripple. Due to the pending approval of this indicative request, the parties have requested abeyance, while the SEC has agreed to update the Second Circuit by August 15.
Optimism grows in XRP
CoinGlass’ data shows a near 3% surge in XRP Open Interest (OI) reaching $4.03 billion, suggesting increased buying activity fueling capital inflows into the derivatives market.
The surge in OI-weighted funding rate to 0.0096% backs the thesis of increased bullish activity in XRP derivatives. A positive spike in funding rates is imposed on bulls to match swap and spot prices, due to increased leveraged-driven buying pressure.
However, the $9.27 million in long liquidations over 24 hours outpaces the $6.46 million in short liquidations, suggesting a larger wipeout of bullish traders. Nevertheless, the long/short ratio at 0.996 reflects just a minor drop in bullish positions compared to short positions.
XRP derivatives data. Source: Coinglass
Overall, the bullish bias in derivatives suggests traders' anticipation of a bullish comeback in XRP.
Dynamic resistance and a trendline hold down XRP
With a 3.35% recovery on Monday, XRP faces opposition from the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). At the time of writing, XRP is down marginally, while the long wick visible on the previous day's candle warns of a bearish turnaround.
The price action also reveals a long-standing resistance trendline formed by peaks on January 16, May 12, and June 16. A potential closing above the 50-day and 100-day EMAs at $2.24 could prolong XRP’s recovery to the overhead trendline near the weekly high at $2.33.
The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator triggers a buy signal as it crosses above its signal line. A surge of bullish green histogram bars from the zero line backs the trend reversal thesis.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 49 remains flat near the halfway line, indicating a lack of momentum and indecision among traders as it reaches a crossroads.
XRP/USDT daily price chart.
If XRP fails to uphold the recovery, it could test the 200-day EMA at $2.09. Sidelined traders looking to short-sell could target a close below the 200-day EMA, with the next support level at $1.79, marked by the lowest 3-month closing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP defend key support on sixth day of Israel-Iran war, what to expect
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP are holding steady above key support levels. The top three cryptocurrencies have weathered the geopolitical tension and macroeconomic events of the past week.
Top Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe set to extend losses
Top meme coins extend recent losses on Wednesday, with the segment’s market capitalization standing at $54.41 billion, a decline of over 20% in the past month. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are down 3% so far this week.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP weather geopolitical tensions, risk-off sentiment ahead of Fed rate decision
The cryptocurrency market is broadly consolidating amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Bitcoin (BTC) mirrors the lethargic sentiment, trading at around $104,572 at the time of writing on Wednesday.
Stellar and ApeCoin Price Prediction: XLM and APE at risk of further losses as technical weakness grows
Stellar price closes below its critical support at $0.2537, hinting at a correction ahead. ApeCoin touches the lower boundary of an ascending triangle formation, a breakdown would signal a downtrend.
Bitcoin: BTC could slump to $100K amid Trump-Musk tussle
Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled to a low of $101,095 on Friday amid volatility in the market. The effect of the tussle between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Tesla Chief Elon Musk negatively influenced the NASDAQ and Tesla's stock price on Thursday, although both are recovering on Friday.