In agreement with Judge Netburn, Judge Torres overturned all three objections that SEC raised to reveal the documents.

Hinman’s speech is crucial to the case as the former SEC boss publicly denied ETH being security.

Production of Hinman’s speech will bring forth the double standards of SEC, making it easier for Ripple Labs to tip the case in their favor.

The SEC vs. Ripple Labs case has been one of the biggest stories stemming from the crypto market. However, the lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is not only about to come to an end two years since its beginning but might also see Ripple Labs win it.

Ripple gets boost

Arguments from both sides have been valid but not enough to push the court towards making a decision. This changed during the early hours of September 30, now that Hinman’s speech has been included in the evidence.

As ordered by Judge Torres, documents from Hinman are now to be released by the SEC. The speech holds such importance because former SEC Finance Division director William Hinman noted in his speech that Ethereum was not a security. His exact words stated,

“Based on my understanding of the present state of Ether, the Ethereum network, and its decentralized structure, current offers and sales of Ether are not securities transactions.”

The speech made in June 2018, if found by the court respectable, could result in SEC losing the lawsuit, which has been made under the pretext of XRP being an unregistered security.

The SEC was quick at raising objections against this decision, but Judge Terries agreed with Judge Netburn and overturned all three objections, including Relevance, Attorney-Client privilege and DPP.

The case is now headed towards a summary judgment scheduled for December after both Ripple Labs and SEC filed motions for the same this month.

XRP enjoys the bullishness

Since the lawsuit took a turn in favor of the cryptocurrency, the price quickly shot up as well. On the 4-hour chart, XRP can be seen marking an 11.97% rise in the span of eight hours, inching closer towards a critical resistance at $0.58.

XRP USD 4-hour price chart

The altcoin now stands only 19.22% away from breaching it, which could be possible since the buying pressure is rising, as evinced by the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

XRP USD 24-hour price chart

Plus, on the higher time frame, XRP’s rise has also flipped the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) into support. All in all, XRP and its investors are in a happy place, for now, thanks to the increasing anticipation.