XRP price sideways action is in jeopardy after rejection from $0.40.

The SEC is adamant about releasing the contents of the Hinman speech despite Judge Netburn’s ruling.

XRP price may seek refuge at $0.36 if support formed by the 50-day SMA and 200-day SMA crumbles.

XRP price sustained an uptrend, tapping three significant higher lows following solid support around $0.31 in mid-July. The international money transfer token touched $0.40 on the upside but was forced to retreat – perhaps in a bid to collect more liquidity.

At the time of writing, XRP price moves laterally within the confines of rock at $0.38 and a hard surface at $0.36. A movement to either side of this range would determine where XRP price heads in the near term.

Is the SEC playing tactics against Ripple?

The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit continues to drag on, but attention has shifted to the Hinman speech. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reported to have filed an objection to Magistrate Judge Netburn’s ruling, which directed the regulator to hand over the contents of the speech.

It is without a doubt that the contents of the speech made by the Former Director of Corporation Finance, William Hinman, back in 2018 could be of significant importance to the case. The regulator appears to have been pushed to a corner but chooses to fight back regardless.

The SEC faulted Ripple in its latest filing for taking on a “fundamentally inconsistent argument” to have the regulatory body release the documents. One of the claims made by the body is that these documents sought by Ripple have no relevance to the case. The SEC argues that the speech is part of its internal documents that have never been publicly revealed.

Ripple lawyers are expected to fight back against the objections. A win for Ripple in this lawsuit will be a win for XRP price, which is expected to revisit its all-time high of $3.40 for the first time since January 2018.

XRP price is teetering at $0.37 while holding firmly to confluence support formed by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 200-day SMA. Odds seem to be playing out against the cross-border money remittance token, considering the Stochastic Oscillator’s negative divergence from the price.

XRP/USD daily chart

Traders will likely continue shorting XRP price due to the lack of enough upside momentum. A break below the ascending trend line will validate the XRP price pessimistic outlook. Key targets on the downside are $0.36 and $0.34, respectively.

Nevertheless, it is essential to expand the XRP price technical scope to $0.40, and $0.46 in the event buyers return and reclaim the resistance level at $0.38. Such a move would see traders generally shift their focus to higher levels at $0.40 and $0.46.