- Ripple price gets firm rejection this week against the technical indicator level.
- XRP price slips back below the red descending trend line.
- XRP sees bears mounting momentum to push the price back to $0.50.
Ripple (XRP) price is an outlier against most other major cryptocurrencies as the pair is not in the possibility to gain on dollar weakness and favorable tailwinds underpinning price action in cryptocurrencies overall. XRP price looks to be hanging by a thread and looks set to tank a massive 35% going into next week. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) just below 50, bears have the RSI in their favor for more downside to come.
XRP price needs a cure to get its act back together
Ripple price is this week, thus not going along the bullish playbook that is applicable for most other cryptocurrencies. Although more tail risks are being defused or diminishing, and the created room gets filled with tailwinds, XRP can not bank on it. Instead, price action looks very heavy as bulls get rejected this week from breaking above the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.7823.
XRP price gets plagued by the choppiness that goes along with earnings season, and the more growing hawkish comments from FED officials are scaring XRP price investors for more rate hikes to come, thus limiting any upside for now in the Ripple coins. Expect to see a further drop into next week with XRP price looking for support near $0.6232, the low of March. If that does not hold, expect to see a slide further towards $0.50, where bulls usually should be interested in picking up some price action for a fade-in trade, and by then, the RSI will have breached the oversold area.
XRP/USD weekly chart
Should bulls come storming out of the gates and hit every offer possible in risk assets on Monday, expect to see a 180 turnaround in XRP price with a quick retest against that 55-day SMA. Once above, the road is open for a quick jump of 12% to the 200-day SMA at 0.8743. If that breaks, expect the 55-day SMA to be dragged along, and XRP could finally get out of the death cross that keeps XRP price in bearish mode.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why Shiba Inu price is set for a 15% value increase
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price slipped in late trading hours on Thursday after earnings shook the markets. Instead of seeing a continuation to the downside, bulls have already pared back most of the incurred losses and are back on track to test the sloping side of a wedge pattern.
Failed attempts at bull rally could crash Polkadot price to this level
Polkadot price is at a junction where a failure to breach through significant hurdles will result in a corrective phase. On the other hand, a swift recovery above these levels could set a base for impressive gains.
Axie Infinity price could rally with Binance’s recovery of $5.8 million stolen funds
Despite the recent pullback in Axie Infinity price, there is a rise in the number of holders of the gaming token. Analysts have revealed a bullish outlook on Axie Infinity, predicting recovery from the downtrend.
WTI continues to trade in subdued in low $100s as oil traders mull slowing growth versus supply worries
Crude oil prices continue to trade in uneventful fashion, with front-month WTI futures stuck within their intra-day ranges of the last few days in the low $100s, as traders mull various conflicting themes.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price reveals an opportunity to buy as it stoops to crucial support levels. This downswing looks to be a ploy from market makers to purge the sell-side liquidity before triggering an uptrend.