XRP price remains stable, volume drops
FXStreet Team

Ripple (XRP) price is stable and trades at $2.20 at the time of writing on Thursday, marking a change of 0.06% from $2.19 in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume dropped by 7.71% to hit $3,946,423,017.98. Declining volume amidst price stability signals the likelihood of trader repositioning or “wait and watch” behavior ahead of key market events.
XRP gained 2.94% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $132,495,164,470.46.

In the last 24 hours Kaspa, SPX6900 and Flare rank as top gainers, MemeCore, Story, Ethena emerge as top losers.

Cryptocurrency prices FAQs

Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA on-chain and derivatives data show signs of early recovery 

Cardano (ADA) is trading around $0.43 on Thursday, after recovering nearly 7% so far this week. The recovery is further supported by ADA’s large whale orders and buy-side dominance, which have risen alongside positive funding rates.

Tether CEO fires back at S&P Global Ratings following USDT risk warning

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino blasted S&P Global Ratings for downgrading USDT, rejecting the agency's assessment that the stablecoin is backed by high-risk assets and accusing traditional finance of misunderstanding Tether's model.

ZEC sees 5% gain as Grayscale files to convert its Zcash Trust to an ETF

Grayscale filed a registration statement with the US Securities & Exchange Commission, seeking to convert its Zcash Trust into an exchange-traded fund (ETF). If approved, the fund would offer regulated exposure to Zcash.

DOGE tests key resistance following launch of Bitwise Dogecoin ETF

Bitwise launched its Dogecoin ETF on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker BWOW on Wednesday, providing investors with exposure to the price of the memecoin in an ETP structure.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues its downward slide, trading near $82,000 at the time of writing on Friday and plunging to seven-month lows as bearish sentiment tightens its grip on the crypto market.