XRP price remains stable, volume drops

Ripple (XRP) price is stable and trades at $2.20 at the time of writing on Thursday, marking a change of 0.06% from $2.19 in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume dropped by 7.71% to hit $3,946,423,017.98. Declining volume amidst price stability signals the likelihood of trader repositioning or “wait and watch” behavior ahead of key market events.

XRP gained 2.94% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $132,495,164,470.46.

In the last 24 hours Kaspa, SPX6900 and Flare rank as top gainers, MemeCore, Story, Ethena emerge as top losers.