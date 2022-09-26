- XRP price has established two legs of a triangle.
- If the technicals are correct, XRP could rally to $0.56 and then experience a sharp sell-off.
- Invalidation of the triangle thesis targeting $0.56 iis a breach below $0.4564.
Ripple's XRP price could be on its way toward $0.56. Still, caution should be applied as the technicals suggest the uptrend could be the final wave before a reversal.
XRP price back to $0.56
XRP price could set up a 14% rally targeting the recently established monthly high at $0.5590. On Monday, September 26, the bulls rebounded after an early morning sell-off. The RSI shows a divergence between the current lows and the previous swing at $0.4564. If the newfound low at $0.4576 holds as support, a triangle is likely underway for the digital remittance token.
XRP price currently auctions at $0.4745. Amidst the consolidation, the volume is still reading less than the last 75% bull run that occurred last week. The technicals suggest that Ripple will remain range bound for a few more days between $0.45 and $0.51. Using the triangle's largest swing, a 14% rally could occur targeting the $0.56, but currently, the confirmation needed would be a breach above the September 25 swing high at $0.5215.
XRP USDT 2-Hour Chart
Investors should remember that triangles are usually the last pattern displayed before a trend reversal occurs. While the $0.4564 holding as support is good for short-term bullish scalpers, the uptrend since the low $0.325 could be in jeopardy in the long run. The bears could jump into the market with extreme force near the $0.56 zone. Such a decline would result in a 30% dip in the current XRP price.
Invalidation of the triangle thesis targeting $0.56 is a breach below $0.4564. If the bears breach this level an additional 11% decline targeting previous resistance at $0.41 would be a probable bearish target.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into Ripple's price action, analysing key market interest levels. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
