- XRP price broke market structure after consolidating within a range for several weeks.
- Ripple price has recovered 17% of market losses this week.
- A breach of the $0.38 liquidity level could invalidate the bullish potential.
XRP price has broken market structure to the upside, promoting an ongoing countertrend rally. Still, traders may want to practice safe risk management techniques while engaging with the digital remittance token’s market behavior.
XRP price is one to watch
XRP price has retaliated against the market's bearish demise in applaudable fashion. On November 25, The digital remittance token consolidates above a broken trading range bringing the value of XRP up 17% on the week.
XRP currently auctions at $0.40. The bulls have breached the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages, suggesting the countertrend attempt is genuine. The Relative Strength Index has reconquered supportive terrain after breaching oversold levels earlier in the month. The Volume Indicator shows a lack of confidence in the uptrend, which merits a proposal for cautious risk management practices going into December.
If the market is genuinely bullish, key interest levels to target would be the broken support zone at $0.44, followed by the November high near $0.50. Going into the final trading weekend of November, volatility could increase enough to promote the sharp anticipated rise.
XRP/USDT 12-Hour chart
Invalidation of the bullish thesis would be a breach of the 8-day exponential moving average within the recently broken consolidative range at $0.38. If the bears tag the barrier, the bulls would likely succumb to suppression within the range. A potential to tag the lower half of the range near $0.32 would then stand a fair chance of occurring. If the invalidation scenario plays out, the XRP price would lose 20% of its market value.
In the following video, our analysts dive deep into the price action of Ripple, analyzing key market interest levels. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
