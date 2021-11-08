XRP price on the cusp of 40% surge if Ripple overcomes last tough hurdle

- XRP price is preparing for a 40% ascent if it is able to slice through and print a daily close above $1.27.
- The last hurdle for Ripple is the resistance trend line that has barred the token from recording a higher high since mid-April.
- However, a technical indicator suggests that XRP price may find its last obstacle challenging as it forms a top signal.
XRP price has been consolidating for over six months and is now on the edge of a 39% ascent as it nears a critical resistance level. If Ripple manages to slice above its last obstacle, a climb toward $1.77 is on the radar.
XRP price faced with stiff hurdle
XRP price appears ready for a massive breakout as Ripple has tagged the upper boundary of the prevailing symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart. The governing technical pattern suggests a bullish target of a 39% climb toward $1.77 if the cross-border remittance token can print a daily close above $1.27.
Adding credence to the bullish outlook is the Arms Index (TRIN), which gauges overall market sentiment, suggesting slightly more buyers than sellers in the market.
The topside trend line of the symmetrical triangle has been acting as heavy resistance for XRP price, as Ripple was unable to slice above this trend line since April 16. Breaking above $1.27 could mean a massive move for the token toward the upside, fueled by bullish momentum.
However, if XRP price fails to slice and close above $1.27, Ripple could continue consolidating as it falls back within the prevailing chart pattern, trending sideways until further intentions are revealed.
XRP/USDT daily chart
The first line of defense for XRP price is at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.20, then at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.13. Additional support for Ripple may emerge at the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1.12.
The strongest foothold for XRP price if selling pressure continues to increase is at $1.06, where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, 50-day and 100-day SMAs and the support line given by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) intersect.
Investors should note that the MRI has also flashed a warning sign, suggesting a top signal that indicates XRP price could reverse and continue to consolidate. Any additional increase in bearish momentum could send Ripple down toward the 200-day SMA at $1, sitting near the multi-month support trend line.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot price to explode to $100 as parachain and crowdloan proposal passes
Polkadot price has been stuck under the $53.88 resistance level for five days. A decisive close above this barrier will propel DOT into the price discovery phase again. With the passing of referendum 42, parachains and crowdloans can start again.
XRP price on the cusp of 40% surge if Ripple overcomes last tough hurdle
XRP price is preparing for a 40% ascent if it is able to slice and print a daily close above $1.27. The last hurdle for Ripple is the resistance trend line that has barred the token from recording a higher high since mid-April.
AVAX price eyes 25% ascent as Avalanche bulls prepare for triple-digit territory
AVAX price contemplates a retest of the $72.06 to $81.23 daily demand zone. This buy opportunity will likely be followed by a 25% advance to set up an all-time high at $100. A daily close below $72.06 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Institutions turn to DeFi with over $260 billion in TVL as Bitcoin demand weakens
The total value locked among DeFi protocols has reached an all-time high at $267 billion. A growing number of institutions have been dabbling in the DeFi space as a recent report noted a greater appetite in ETH used to borrow and lend across Dapps.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.