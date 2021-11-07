XRP short squeeze incoming as Ripple stargets $2.50, bears likely to feel pressure soon

- XRP price gets a strong bounce and support against critical Ichimoku support.
- Bullish breakout is likely if XRP can close at or above $1.21.
- Low risk, high reward buy opportunity ahead.
XRP price has been a source of frustration for bulls and bears alike. Considering that XRP has spent forty-five of the last fifty-one days trading either entirely inside the Cloud or partially inside the Cloud, it’s no wonder why that frustration has occurred.
XRP price positioned for a bullish breakout; the target is $2.50
XRP price could be ready for a massive, explosive move higher. Initially, XRP looked poised to begin its breakout on November 3rd, but it promptly sold off and returned inside the Cloud. After that, however, bulls stepped in and confirmed support against the Kijun-Sen, Tenkan-Sen, Senkou Span A and Senkou Span B – all within the $1.09 to $1.14 value areas. If the test of those Ichimoku levels confirmed support, then a buying opportunity may present itself.
The hypothetical long trade idea would be a buy stop order at $1.21, a stop loss at $1.07 and a profit target at $2.50. An aggressive entry would be right when XRP price hits the entry-level, whereas a conservative entry would wait for a daily close around that entry-level before committing. The stop loss is placed just below the Cloud. The profit target at $2.50 is based on how close the 161.8% Fibonacci expansion level ($2.31) is from the psychological number of $2.50.
XRP/USD Daily Ichimoku Chart
As bullish as the current intraday price is, caution should be maintained. XRP price action has given multiple buy opportunities over the past two months, but buyers have shown zero follow-through. Any failure to attract buyers above $1.22 could position XRP for another fakeout. In addition, the bullish bias will be invalidated if there is a new daily close below $1.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano consolidation continues, ADA awaits a clear breakout to $4.00
Cardano price action remains constricted and flat. The last significant move for Cardano was on October 27th, when price fell from $2.13 to $1.90. Since then, Cardano has struggled to maintain the $2.00 level. Cardano price shows an early ...
Shiba Inu crashes as SHIB whales sell en masse
Shiba Inu price experienced intense buying pressure in the latter part of Friday’s trading session, closing a staggering 37% above the Friday low. However, bulls need to push SHIB above two more resistance zones to confirm a new bullish expansion phase.
MATIC price could double if Polygon can shatter this crucial hurdle
MATIC price saw a considerable boost in buying pressure on October 28 that shattered two crucial barriers but failed to continue this upswing. As a result, Polygon has retraced and is awaiting another injection of volatility to slice through ...
Solana Price Prediction: SOL to face temporary slowdown before $400
Solana price looks suspended after breaching a crucial hurdle, suggesting indecision among buyers. An eventual resolution of this condition will likely result in SOL exploding to new highs. A daily close below $204 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.