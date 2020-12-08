XRP price is on the verge of a 40% move, but it all depends on two crucial levels

- XRP price is currently bounded inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 30-minute chart.
- The digital asset is on the verge of a breakout or breakdown within the next 24 hours.
XRP is currently trading at $0.59 and awaits a clear breakout or breakdown in the short-term from a massive symmetrical triangle formed on the 30-minutes chart. The upper and lower trendlines are the most significant resistance and support levels at the time.
XRP price on the cusp of a massive move
Ripple has established a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 30-minute chart, which is on the verge of a massive breakout or breakdown. The price has just rebounded from the lower trendline at $0.58, and the digital asset is now trading at $0.59.
XRP/USD 30-minute chart
Bulls aim for an initial price target of $0.60, the middle of the triangle, and eventually a rebound towards the upper boundary of the pattern. A decisive breakout above $0.61 would be a clear bullish signal capable of pushing XRP price towards $1 in the long-term.
On the other hand, if XRP cannot rebound higher and the lower trendline support at $0.57 fails to hold, bears will take control and drive XRP price towards $0.33 in the long-term if they can get enough follow-through.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin tumbles as altcoins present the best buy-the-dip opportunities
The market is a sea of red following Bitcoin’s recent slide to $18,000. Altcoins across the board dived in tandem with BTC, but on-chain metrics suggest that this is the best time to buy the dip and capitalize on their potential recovery.
Chainlink price remains bullish from on-chain perspective despite ongoing correction
Chainlink (LINK) extended the decline and touched $11.22, the lowest level since November 26. Despite the sell-off, LINK is still the seventh-largest digital asset with a current market capitalization of $4.7 billion.
France wants to track down every cryptocurrency transaction, inadvertently boosting Monero's utility
French authorities developed strict KYC (Know Your Customer) measures for the cryptocurrency market. The French Ministry of Economy and Finance will officially present the new rules by the end of the week, Simon Polrot, President of Paris-based crypto association ADAN, said in an interview with The Block.
XLM downward momentum weakening, as bulls prepare to regain control
Stellar bulls are nursing wounds after a massive battering from the sellers over the last 24 hours. The cross-border token has extended the bearish leg under $0.15 and is currently trading at $0.146. Sellers appear to be engulfed by exhaustion amid improving technicals.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC teetering on the verge of an abyss after conquering a new all-time high
Bitcoin lived through a momentous week. The pioneer digital currency hit the new all-time high at $19,915 and stopped within a whisker of a crucial $20,000.