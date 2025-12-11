TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

XRP price declines, volume increases

XRP price declines, volume increases
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Ripple (XRP) price drops and trades at $2.01 at the time of writing on Thursday, falling from $2.08 and marking a 3.66% decline in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume climbed by 11.84% to hit $4,150,624,811.12. Volume increase amidst a price decline can be interpreted as profit-taking or repositioning by crypto traders ahead of the next move in XRP price.
XRP gained 7.49% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $121,036,240,257.29.

In the last 24 hours, MemeCore, Monero and XDC Network rallied, emerging as top gainers while Pudgy Penguins, SPX6900, ether.fi declined, ranking as top losers in the market.

Cryptocurrency prices FAQs

Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana (SOL) price is trading below $130 at the time of writing on Thursday, after being rejected at the upper boundary of its falling wedge pattern. The broader market weakness following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate cut has added to downside momentum.
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI declines as core team offloads 2 million tokens

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI declines as core team offloads 2 million tokens

Pi Network (PI) edges lower by 3% at press time on Thursday, marking its fifth consecutive day of losses. A transfer of 2 million PI tokens from the liquidity reserve, part of the Pi core team wallets, bolsters the bearish sentiment.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA flips bearish as derivatives markets flout network growth

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA flips bearish as derivatives markets flout network growth

Cardano (ADA) extends losses by 5% at press time on Thursday, following the 3% decline on the previous day and breaking the local resistance trendline. Derivatives data indicate a bearish shift in the narrative, as Open Interest and the number of active long positions decline.

Sei Price Forecast: SEI slips despite volume surge as Xiaomi partnership boosts adoption outlook

Sei Price Forecast: SEI slips despite volume surge as Xiaomi partnership boosts adoption outlook

Sei (SEI) price trades in red, below $0.137 at the time of writing on Thursday, after retesting its key resistance level the previous day. Despite the pullback, on-chain data and market sentiment remain bullish.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Bitcoin (BTC) is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Resistance at $94,150 capped recovery on Wednesday, but in the meantime, bulls have contained downside risks above $90,000. 