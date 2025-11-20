XRP price declines, volume increases

Ripple (XRP) price drops and trades at $2.13 at the time of writing on Thursday, falling from $2.16 and marking a 1.28% decline in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume climbed by 28.44% to hit $6,108,109,170.23. Volume increase amidst a price decline can be interpreted as profit-taking or repositioning by crypto traders ahead of the next move in XRP price.

XRP gained 14.59% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $128,370,010,527.93.

In the last 24 hours, Cosmos, Zcash and Pi rallied, emerging as top gainers while AB, MYX Finance, Canton declined, ranking as top losers in the market.