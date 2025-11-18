TRENDING:
XRP price declines, volume increases

FXStreet Team

Ripple (XRP) price drops and trades at $2.17 at the time of writing on Tuesday, falling from $2.27 and marking a 4.52% decline in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume climbed by 64.80% to hit $7,189,772,029.63. Volume increase amidst a price decline can be interpreted as profit-taking or repositioning by crypto traders ahead of the next move in XRP price.
XRP gained 11.71% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $130,424,713,184.87.

In the last 24 hours, Internet Computer, Hyperliquid and Aster rallied, emerging as top gainers while Starknet, Dash, Zcash declined, ranking as top losers in the market.

Cryptocurrency prices FAQs

Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Pi Network climbs on MiCA whitepaper and bullish recovery momentum

Pi Network (PI) is up 11% so far this week, underpinned by its whitepaper on the Market in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations for the European Union markets.  The technical outlook remains bullish as PI exceeds the long-standing dynamic resistance, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, preparing

Bitcoin's value is based on its 'service' - Bitwise

Bitwise's Chief Investment Officer (CIO) stated that Bitcoin (BTC) remains valuable because it enables investors to store wealth digitally. He noted that adoption has expanded significantly over the past decade as more investors seek a non-sovereign, censorship-resistant way to preserve capital.

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB eyes rebound as bullish divergence emerges and Bitget launches SHIB payment card

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price steadies around $0.0000086 on Thursday, with momentum indicators showing a clear bullish divergence, suggesting an early recovery setup. The recovery case is further supported by Shiba Inu’s recent partnership with Bitget to launch an exclusive SHIB-branded payment card.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could establish a support at $2,800 amid whale and ETF selling

Ethereum whales, addresses with a balance of 10K-100K ETH, have begun to show signs of weakness following the sustained market decline, according to CryptoQuant data. These wallets have reduced their collective balance by more than 150K ETH over the past four days.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin (BTC) market structure continues to deteriorate as the capitulation phase begins to take shape, with BTC sliding below $97,000 on Friday and extending losses to more than 7% so far this week.