XRP price declines, volume increases

Ripple (XRP) price drops and trades at $2.45 at the time of writing on Tuesday, falling from $2.48 and marking a 1.16% decline in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume climbed by 34.37% to hit $6,149,882,063.51. Volume increase amidst a price decline can be interpreted as profit-taking or repositioning by crypto traders ahead of the next move in XRP price.

XRP gained 8.75% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $147,549,886,191.70.

In the last 24 hours, Uniswap, Aerodrome Finance and Immutable rallied, emerging as top gainers while Zcash, Canton Network, Dash declined, ranking as top losers in the market.