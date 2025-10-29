TRENDING:
XRP price declines, volume increases

XRP price declines, volume increases
FXStreet Team

Ripple (XRP) price drops and trades at $2.63 at the time of writing on Wednesday, falling from $2.65 and marking a 0.52% decline in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume climbed by 12.07% to hit $5,370,802,009.91. Volume increase amidst a price decline can be interpreted as profit-taking or repositioning by crypto traders ahead of the next move in XRP price.
XRP gained 9.58% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $157,995,172,869.06.

In the last 24 hours, OFFICIAL TRUMP, Pi and Aerodrome Finance rallied, emerging as top gainers while Humanity Protocol, Hedera, Ethena declined, ranking as top losers in the market.

Cryptocurrency prices FAQs

Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.

Editor's Picks

Western Union to launch USDPT on Solana amid high ETF demand, network throughput

Solana (SOL) secures a partnership with Western Union, one of the world’s largest remittance networks, on Tuesday. The institutional backing for Solana is increasing as the Bitwise Solana Staking Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) (BSOL) records $56 million in trading volume on its listing day.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple struggle below key resistance levels

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are showing signs of consolidation midweek, struggling to break above key resistance levels. BTC remains capped below $112,500 after being rejected at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level.

Top Crypto Gainers: Pi Network, Aerodrome Finance, Official Trump rally toward breakout levels

Pi Network (PI), Aerodrome Finance (AERO), and Official Trump (TRUMP) extend their recovery run, outpacing the broader market in the last 24 hours. Pi Network aims to surpass its 50-day EMA while Aerodrome Finance and the Official Trump token are close to outgrowing their falling channel patterns.

Solana ETFs set to attract inflows, smaller altcoin funds could 'fade into irrelevance': K33

Solana (SOL) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could see strong demand upon launch, while other altcoin ETFs may face weaker inflows amid BlackRock's absence from the market, according to K33.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $111,000 as US inflation inches higher

Bitcoin (BTC) price reclaims $111,000 mark at the time of writing on Friday, after finding support around the key level earlier this week. The release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data shows that inflation remains sticky, with experts citing the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs.