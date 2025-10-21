TRENDING:
Canada CPI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

XRP price declines, volume increases

XRP price declines, volume increases
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Ripple (XRP) price drops and trades at $2.43 at the time of writing on Tuesday, falling from $2.47 and marking a 1.64% decline in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume climbed by 13.35% to hit $4,674,807,559.41. Volume increase amidst a price decline can be interpreted as profit-taking or repositioning by crypto traders ahead of the next move in XRP price.
XRP gained 1.70% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $145,803,374,985.22.

In the last 24 hours, FLOKI, Zcash and PAX Gold rallied, emerging as top gainers while Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Aster, SPX6900 declined, ranking as top losers in the market.

Cryptocurrency prices FAQs

Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

PancakeSwap price is under pressure as whales off-loads and investors lock in profits

PancakeSwap price is under pressure as whales off-loads and investors lock in profits

PancakeSwap (CAKE) trades in red below $2.90 at the time of writing on Tuesday after facing rejection from the key level in the previous day. On-chain data further supports the bearish outlook as profit-taking among holders rises and large holders have been offloading their positions.

BlackRock launches iShares Bitcoin ETP for UK retail investors

BlackRock launches iShares Bitcoin ETP for UK retail investors

BlackRock has launched the iShares Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded product (ETP) on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), allowing traditional UK retail investors to gain exposure to the price of the leading cryptocurrency.

Ethereum faces $4,100 hurdle as VanEck files for Lido staked ETH ETF

Ethereum faces $4,100 hurdle as VanEck files for Lido staked ETH ETF

Ethereum (ETH) faces pressure near the $4,100 level despite asset manager VanEck's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Lido staked ETH exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Ripple, SBI Holdings, Pantera Capital to raise $1 billion for Evernorth XRP treasury

Ripple, SBI Holdings, Pantera Capital to raise $1 billion for Evernorth XRP treasury

Evernorth Holdings is set to go public through a merger with Nasdaq-listed Armada Acquisition Corp (AACI), with plans to raise $1 billion in proceeds to build an XRP treasury.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $105,000 as macro headwinds weigh on sentiment

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $105,000 as macro headwinds weigh on sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade in red, below $105,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having corrected nearly 9% so far this week. Renewed geopolitical tensions fueled the pullback in BTC, and the US government shutdown pressured risk assets.