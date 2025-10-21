XRP price declines, volume increases

Ripple (XRP) price drops and trades at $2.43 at the time of writing on Tuesday, falling from $2.47 and marking a 1.64% decline in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume climbed by 13.35% to hit $4,674,807,559.41. Volume increase amidst a price decline can be interpreted as profit-taking or repositioning by crypto traders ahead of the next move in XRP price.

XRP gained 1.70% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $145,803,374,985.22.

In the last 24 hours, FLOKI, Zcash and PAX Gold rallied, emerging as top gainers while Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Aster, SPX6900 declined, ranking as top losers in the market.