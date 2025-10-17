XRP price declines, volume increases

Ripple (XRP) price drops and trades at $2.26 at the time of writing on Friday, falling from $2.41 and marking a 6.36% decline in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume climbed by 42.74% to hit $7,941,721,213.74. Volume increase amidst a price decline can be interpreted as profit-taking or repositioning by crypto traders ahead of the next move in XRP price.

XRP gained 19.47% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $135,303,755,312.84.

In the last 24 hours, PAX Gold, Tether Gold and PayPal USD rallied, emerging as top gainers while Zcash, Aster, Morpho declined, ranking as top losers in the market.