XRP price declines, volume increases

Ripple (XRP) price drops and trades at $2.80 at the time of writing on Friday, falling from $2.82 and marking a 0.68% decline in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume climbed by 16.05% to hit $5,332,340,605.96. Volume increase amidst a price decline can be interpreted as profit-taking or repositioning by crypto traders ahead of the next move in XRP price.
XRP gained 7.38% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $167,883,118,007.86.

In the last 24 hours, Zcash, Bittensor and Litecoin rallied, emerging as top gainers while DoubleZero, Mantle, Aster declined, ranking as top losers in the market.

Cryptocurrency prices FAQs

Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.

Coinbase, Mastercard compete to acquire stablecoin firm BVNK in $2 billion deal

Coinbase and Mastercard are reportedly competing to acquire stablecoin infrastructure firm BVNK in a deal valued at about $2 billion. The potential deal is valued between $1.5 billion and $2.5 billion, although discussions remain ongoing and could still fall through.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA correction deepens as profit-taking activity increases

Cardano (ADA) price steadies at around $0.81 at the time of writing on Friday after falling more than 3% so far this week. On-chain and derivatives data further hint at a correction as profit-taking rises while bearish bets reach the highest level among ADA traders.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple pause after strong rallies

Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $121,000 at the time of writing on Friday, facing a slight pullback after reaching a record high this week. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s footsteps and faced correction, closing below their key support levels, suggesting further downside risks.

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash surpasses $200, Litecoin and MYX Finance gain momentum

Zcash (ZEC), Litecoin (LTC), and MYX Finance (MYX) emerge as top performers over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the broader cryptocurrency market remains under pressure, with Bitcoin (BTC) trading below $122,000 and total crypto market liquidations crossing $600 million during the same period. 

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin price hovers around $120,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a strong weekly rally of nearly 7% amid optimism surrounding the ‘Uptober’ narrative. Institutional demand supports the price rise, with BTC’s spot ETFs recording a weekly inflow of over $2 billion, while firms such as Metaplanet and Strategy add BTC to their reserves. 