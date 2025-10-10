XRP price declines, volume increases

Ripple (XRP) price drops and trades at $2.80 at the time of writing on Friday, falling from $2.82 and marking a 0.68% decline in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume climbed by 16.05% to hit $5,332,340,605.96. Volume increase amidst a price decline can be interpreted as profit-taking or repositioning by crypto traders ahead of the next move in XRP price.

XRP gained 7.38% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $167,883,118,007.86.

In the last 24 hours, Zcash, Bittensor and Litecoin rallied, emerging as top gainers while DoubleZero, Mantle, Aster declined, ranking as top losers in the market.