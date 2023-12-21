- Ripple price is consolidating, absent any directional bias for nine days in a row but the $0.6000 support level holds
- XRP could drop 5% to test the $0.5773 support before a possible move north.
- The short-term bearish thesis will be invalidated if XRP price records a daily candlestick close above the $0.6883 midline.
Ripple (XRP) price continues to consolidate, bearing the weight of overhead selling pressure due to a longstanding supply barrier. Meanwhile, Ripple leaders are envisioning what 2024 holds for the ecosystem, even as the broader market looks towards spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and their expected launch within the first half of January.
Ripple leaders focused on what 2024 holds
Ripple leaders are already looking towards 2024 anticipating what the year holds for the ecosystem. Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Joel Katz had these to say:
- By 2024, the convergence of AI and blockchain will revolutionize cybersecurity and financial services.
- Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization will drive the blockchain economy, led by real estate and commodities.
- Decentralized Identity (DID) adoption will revolutionize privacy on the blockchain.
- By 2024, blockchain interoperability will break silos, creating a unified and efficient ecosystem.
- Stablecoins will reshape global finance, creating new FX corridors and reducing USD dependence.
Ripple Chief Technology Officer (CTO) David Schwartz reiterated Katz’s assertions, saying, “Tokenized RWAs on XRP Ledger will enhance collateralized loans improve interoperability, and attract institutional adoption, thereby reshaping the financial sector.”
Stuart also believes that 2024 will see Ripple’s XRPL become a leading blockchain that will enable the aforementioned use cases.
Ripple Price outlooks as XRP consolidates horizontally
Ripple price is trading absent any directional bias, moving horizontally with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), among other indicators such as the Awesome Oscillator and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) accentuating the bearish thesis.
Increased selling pressure could see Ripple price drop to lose the support at $0.5773, below which the bearish grip on XRP price would be firm. Such a move would constitute above 5% in losses below current levels.
In the dire case, the fall could extrapolate for Ripple price to test the $0.4595 support floor. Such a move would constitute a 25% drop below current levels.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, increased buying pressure could see Ripple price push north, foraying into the supply zone extending between $0.6544 and $0.7195. To confirm the continuation of the uptrend XRP price must record a decisive candlestick close above its midline at $0.6883.
In a highly bullish case, Ripple price could flip this order block into a bullish breaker by ascending above the $0.7333 resistance level.
In highly ambitious cases, the uptrend could extend into the next supply barrier between $0.7651 and $0.8234. A break and close above its midline on the daily timeframe at $0.7949 would solidify the uptrend, sending the payments token’s market value above the $0.8516 and $0.9000 psychological level to tag the $0.9380 range high.
