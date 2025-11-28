TRENDING:
Canada GDP
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

XRP price climbs, volume dips

XRP price climbs, volume dips
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Ripple (XRP) price gains and trades at $2.21 at the time of writing on Friday, up from $2.20 and marking a 0.85% increase in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume is down 31.87%, as nearly $2,688,684,811.77 in XRP was traded. Typically, a decline in volume is indicative of traders losing interest or waning demand.
XRP gained 13.76% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $133,623,097,058.04.

The top gainers of the last 24 hours are Sky, Monero and Injective and the top losers are MemeCore, Kaspa and Dash.

Cryptocurrency prices FAQs

Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Zcash risks a 30% drop as retail volume overheats the futures market

Zcash risks a 30% drop as retail volume overheats the futures market

Zcash edges lower by 4% on Friday, threatening the 50-day EMA at $435. Stagnation in shielded ZEC tokens signals a deceleration in demand for privacy coins. The rising retail volume in the futures and spot markets flashes a potential risk of large investors taking profits.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Bulls aiming for $100K BTC, $3,500 ETH and $2.35 XRP

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Bulls aiming for $100K BTC, $3,500 ETH and $2.35 XRP

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple steadies around key levels on Friday after recovering nearly 5%, 7% and 6%, respectively, so far this week. These top three cryptocurrencies are aiming for a further rally, with the bull targeting $100,000 BTC, $3,500 ETH and $2.35 XRP.

Top Crypto Gainers: Pi Network gains on gaming boost as Sky, Ether.fi test key levels

Top Crypto Gainers: Pi Network gains on gaming boost as Sky, Ether.fi test key levels

Pi Network is up nearly 3% on Friday, marking its third consecutive day of uptrend. Sky’s recovery hits the crucial $0.05000 psychological level after the 6% rise on Thursday. Eth.fi indicates a possible trend reversal with a cup-and-handle breakout, but faces multiple overhead resistances.

Upbit hit with $37 million loss following Solana wallet breach

Upbit hit with $37 million loss following Solana wallet breach

Crypto exchange Upbit suffered a $37 million hack after one of its Solana (SOL) wallets was compromised. The exchange halted withdrawals and deposits on its platform following the incident.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin: BTC drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues its downward slide, trading near $82,000 at the time of writing on Friday and plunging to seven-month lows as bearish sentiment tightens its grip on the crypto market.