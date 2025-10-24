TRENDING:
US CPI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

XRP price climbs, volume dips

XRP price climbs, volume dips
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Ripple (XRP) price gains and trades at $2.44 at the time of writing on Friday, up from $2.40 and marking a 1.48% increase in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume is down 20.50%, as nearly $3,325,362,503.08 in XRP was traded. Typically, a decline in volume is indicative of traders losing interest or waning demand.
XRP gained 8.09% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $146,453,522,005.74.

The top gainers of the last 24 hours are Aster, World Liberty Financial and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance and the top losers are TRON, Flare and Nexo.

Cryptocurrency prices FAQs

Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Chainlink Price Forecast: Chainlink reserve expansion counters retail selling

Chainlink Price Forecast: Chainlink reserve expansion counters retail selling

Chainlink (LINK) stalls above $17 at press time on Friday after a 2% recovery on Thursday, driven by the buyback of 63,481 LINK tokens. Technically, Chainlink stands at a crossroads, while muted retail interest tilts it bearish. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple recover as bearish momentum fades

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple recover as bearish momentum fades

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices show signs of stabilization on Friday as market momentum steadies after recent volatility. BTC, ETH, and XRP are holding above key levels, with momentum indicators suggesting fading bearish pressure and potential signs of recovery.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL gains 6% as Solmate outlines plans for its treasury

Solana Price Forecast: SOL gains 6% as Solmate outlines plans for its treasury

Solana (SOL) is up 6% on Thursday following a similar spark in the stock of treasury company Solmate after it outlined plans to streamline its company operations.

Top Crypto Gainers: Aster, World Liberty Financial, SPX6900 rebound as Bitcoin crosses $110,000

Top Crypto Gainers: Aster, World Liberty Financial, SPX6900 rebound as Bitcoin crosses $110,000

Aster (ASTER), World Liberty Financial (WLFI), and SPX6900 (SPX) record double-digit gains in the last 24 hours as Bitcoin reclaims the $110,000 level. Technically, ASTER is positioned for potential further gains, while headwinds for WLFI and SPX remain significant. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $105,000 as macro headwinds weigh on sentiment

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $105,000 as macro headwinds weigh on sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade in red, below $105,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having corrected nearly 9% so far this week. Renewed geopolitical tensions fueled the pullback in BTC, and the US government shutdown pressured risk assets.