Ripple’s XRP has seen some phenomenal rally over the past two days especially the XRP price exploded yesterday. There is no doubt that XRP holders have been waiting for this moment and for this momentum for a long time and this is because XRP hasn’t seen its golden days since the price plunged from its all-time high. Other crypto coins such as Bitcoin and Ethereum not only passed their all their time high but they have more than doubled but XRP has been very much underwater.
So the question for investors is what can really push the XRP price? Well, to begin with, we still have that SEC case against XRP and as long as that threat keeps on looming, it will be very difficult to see a serious rally. What I mean by a serious rally is XRP’s price not only crossing the $3 price mark but going all the way to $5 or even more. The other challenge is that XRP needs to do some serious work on cross border payment system, the recent surge in XRP’s price is mainly because we have seen some positive news flow.
In terms of technical, we have seen the XRP’s price breaking out of its three-year consolidation pattern and this means that we could easily see XRP’s price going higher by at least another 50 cents and that means XRP’s price going to 1.30.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Uniswap for 25% surge as it rides bullish wave
Uniswap price is traversing an ascending parallel channel consolidation since February 20. A bounce from the lower trend line suggests a 25% upswing to the upper boundary. Transactional data and other on-chain metrics add to UNI’s bullish thesis.
Litecoin confirms 38% upswing
Litecoin price broke out of a symmetrical triangle pattern’s upper trend line, confirming a 38% bull rally. The SuperTrend indicator’s buy signal and transactional data provide a tailwind to this bullish outlook. Slicing through the MRI’s breakout line at $177.30 could kickstart a new downtrend.
Ethereum proof-of-stake to go live in 2021 with immense support to fast-track upgrade
Ethereum’s proof-of-stake is highly anticipated in the community, as researchers favor fast-tracking the upgrade. Vitalik Buterin says it only requires one honest miner for the "merge" to Ethereum 2.0. An Ethereum researcher says he is confident that Ethereum could ship the upgrade in 2021.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE eyes 13% drop
Dogecoin price is trading inside an ascending parallel channel. The MRI’s State Trend Resistance coinciding with the setup’s middle line at $0.060 will deter any upside move. Transactional data reveals that a breakdown of the $0.056 demand barrier ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.