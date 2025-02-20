- SEC accelerates the XRP ETF filing process by acknowledging CoinShares, Canary and WisdomTree's applications.
- The new SEC administration has yet to pause the agency's litigation against Ripple due to prioritization of cases with imminent court deadlines.
- Hashdex received approval from Brazil's SEC to launch the world's first spot XRP ETF.
- XRP could rally to test its seven-year high of $3.40 if it sustains a firm close above a symmetrical triangle's resistance.
Ripple's XRP saw a 6% uptick above $2.70 in the early Asian session on Thursday following the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) accelerated acknowledgment of XRP ETF filings. Meanwhile, asset manager Hashdex could launch the world's first spot XRP ETF in Brazil after receiving the country's SEC-equivalent authority approval.
XRP ETFs take center stage as SEC acknowledges filings
The SEC acknowledged XRP ETF filings from Nasdaq and Cboe BZX exchanges on behalf of CoinShares, Canary Capital and WisdomTree, respectively, per three separate Wednesday filings on the agency's website.
The agency is requesting comments on these filings in the next 21 days or after publishing them in its Federal Register. A 240-day window opens for the SEC to decide on approving or rejecting the filings immediately after publishing them in the Register.
This follows the SEC's acknowledgment of XRP ETF filings from Grayscale and Bitwise in the past few days.
The SEC's case against Ripple could play a major role in the agency's decision on these XRP ETF filings.
Following the SEC's pausing of several litigations the previous Gary Gensler-led administration pursued against crypto companies, including Coinbase and Binance, XRP investors have anticipated a similar action on the agency's case against Ripple.
However, the new administration under acting Chair Mark Uyeda has yet to make any comments on the SEC's appeal against Judge Analisa Torres's ruling in its case with Ripple.
A potential reason for the delay is that the SEC is "prioritising cases with imminent court deadlines [as] Ripple's next court deadline is April 16," according to Fox Business's Eleanor Terrett, citing multiple legal sources.
Meanwhile, asset manager Hashdex got the green light from Brazil's SEC to launch the world's first spot XRP ETF, ahead of its US counterparts. It's important to note that other forms of XRP investment products are already trading in other countries.
These latest developments could boost investor interest in XRP as it aims to recover from the market downturn on February 3.
XRP could stage a rally to $3.40 if it surpasses symmetrical triangle resistance
XRP saw $8.10 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. The total amount of long and short liquidations accounted for $1.81 million and $6.29 million, respectively.
After bouncing off the lower boundary line of a symmetrical triangle, XRP recovered the $2.55 support level with a 6% rise in the past 24 hours.
XRP/USDT daily chart
The remittance-based token is testing the $2.72 resistance, strengthened by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). If XRP fails to see a rejection at this level and breaks the symmetrical triangle upper boundary resistance with a high volume, it could rally to test its seven-year high of $3.40.
A rejection at $2.72 could send XRP back to the triangle's lower boundary line if the $2.55 support level fails.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are above their neutral levels, indicating dominant bullish momentum.
A daily candlestick close below $2.24 will invalidate the thesis and could send XRP to find support near the $1.96 level.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14, 2023: For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security. For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token. While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and had to pay a $125 million civil fine.
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at. Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say. Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales persist.
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation. While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin volatility hits multi-month lows, raising concerns of liquidation cascades
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 for two weeks. Defund exchange FTX repayments on Tuesday dipped Bitcoin towards its lower boundary of the consolidating range.
Litecoin bulls target $170 mark as open interest reaches four-year high of $887 million
Litecoin price extends its gains and recovers above the $135.00 level on Wednesday, rallying over 7% so far this week. LTC’s open interest hints at a continuation of the rally as it reaches the highest level since May 12, 2021, of $887 million.
Maker Price Forecast: MKR generates highest daily revenue of $10 million
Maker price extends its gains by 6%, trading around $1,189 on Wednesday after rallying more than 20% so far this week. On-chain data support a bullish move ahead as MKR generated a new yearly high in daily revenue, and funding rate data is positive.
Ripple's XRP holds symmetrical triangle support as SEC acknowledges Bitwise XRP ETF filings
Ripple's XRP is down 3% on Tuesday despite the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) acknowledgment of Bitwise XRP ETF. Unchained Crypto noted that XRP ETF could underperform due to key fundamental issues.
Bitcoin: BTC consolidates before a big move
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 for the last ten days. US Bitcoin spot ETF data recorded a total net outflow of $650.80 million until Thursday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.