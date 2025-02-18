- DOGE shifts focus toward the SEC as crypto investors expect the examination to reveal abuse in its case against Ripple.
- SEC could pause its appeal against Judge Analisa Torres ruling of XRP retail sales not constituting securities.
- XRP could decline to $2.24 if it fails to bounce off the $2.55 support and recover $2.72.
Ripple's XRP saw a 4% decline in the early Asian session on Tuesday following an announcement that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is targeting the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the next agency to face its examination process.
DOGE to examine SEC as XRP community members expect a positive outcome
The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), spearheaded by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, is shifting its focus to the SEC to examine them for waste, fraud and abuse.
The DOGE's foray into examining the SEC has increased volatility in the past 24 hours. Most crypto community members anticipate the Ripple vs. SEC case will come under the spotlight during the DOGE's examination.
NEW: @DOGE is turning its attention to the @SECGov. https://t.co/9oCjmZThEk— Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) February 17, 2025
If the DOGE finds much waste or abuse related to crypto cases like that of Ripple vs. SEC, it could reinforce opinions that the agency illegally persecuted crypto-related companies under former Chair Gary Gensler.
DOGE has allegedly discovered waste and abuse of goverment funds across several agencies in the US.
Meanwhile, the new SEC administration is set to hold a closed-door meeting concerning the case on February 20. The agency may decide to pause its appeal against Judge Analisa Torres' ruling — filed by the previous administration — similar to the recent pause it implemented on cases against Binance and Coinbase. Such an outcome could signal the end of its legal battle against Ripple.
This could prompt the approval of XRP ETF applications, which the SEC acknowledged on Friday.
XRP could find support near $2.24 if it fails to recover $2.72
XRP failed to maintain a move above the $2.72 level after experiencing a 3% decline in the past 24 hours. This marks a pullback following its 10% recovery last week.
The 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near the $2.55 level could provide support for XRP to bounce back above $2.72. However, if the $2.55 support fails, the remittance-based token could decline to the $2.24 support level.
XRP/USDT daily chart
The Relative Strength Index RSI and Stochastic Oscillator are above their neutral levels but trending downwards, indicating weakening bullish momentum.
A daily candlestick close below $1.96 will invalidate the thesis and send XRP toward the $1.35 level.
Ripple FAQs
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana plunges as ETF speculators bet billions on XRP and DOGE
Solana (SOL) price tumbles as low as $180 on Monday, down over 9% in three consecutive days of losses. Bearish dominance in the SOL derivatives markets suggests the downtrend could extend in the week ahead.
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB whale demand declines 88% amid two-week consolidation phase
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price opened trading around the $0.000016 mark on Monday, having consolidated within a 5% tight range over the last two weeks.
Solana-based meme coin LIBRA controversy heats up, Argentina President hit by lawsuit
Argentina’s President Javier Milei faces charges of fraud for the promotion of LIBRA meme coin on the Solana blockchain. An on-chain intelligence tracker links LIBRA meme coin to MELANIA and claims that the creator extracted $100 million from the former.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stalemate soon coming to an end
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 for almost two weeks. US Bitcoin spot ETF data recorded a total net outflow of $580.2 million last week.
Bitcoin: BTC consolidates before a big move
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 for the last ten days. US Bitcoin spot ETF data recorded a total net outflow of $650.80 million until Thursday.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.