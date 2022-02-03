- XRP price congestion continues, extending its length to ten days.
- Trade opportunities for bulls and bears are now present.
- Further downside pressure remains strong.
XRP price continues to consolidate in a relatively tight trading range between $0.58 and $0.62. However, the time spent in this sideways movement creates confusing and difficult trading conditions, especially on a time-based chart like Japanese candlesticks.
XRP price action develops trade setups for the long and short sides of the market
XRP price could see some explosive moves soon – the question is where the breakout will occur and in which direction. From the perspective of a Japanese candlestick chart, that can be a difficult task even within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. However, Point and Figure charting clears much of the ‘noise’ and provides a clearer vision for the future.
On the long side of the market, the hypothetical setup is a buy stop order at $0.65, a stop loss at $0.61, and a profit target at $0.80. The entry is based on the breakout above a triple-top pattern that would develop at $0.64. It could also be interpreted as a split quadruple-top breakout.
XRP/USD $0.01/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The long entry represents a 3.75:1 reward/risk with an implied profit target of nearly 24% from the entry. Because trades rarely reach their full profit target potential, a two to three-box trailing stop would help protect any implied profit. The trade is invalidated if the current O-column moves to $0.57.
The theoretical short setup is a sell stop order at $0.58, a stop loss at $0.62, and a profit target at $0.46. The entry is based on a triple-bottom breakout that simultaneously confirms a breakout below a bear flag.
XRP/USD $0.013-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
While the profit target identified is at $0.46, any drop from the present value area would likely face firm support and buying pressure at the psychological and technical price level of $0.50. A two-box trailing stop would help protect any profit made post entry. The XRP price short setup has the least profit potential compared to the long setup.
The short setup is invalidated if a new X-column forms and moves up to $0.67.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
