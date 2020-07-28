January 5th 2018, was the beginning of the relentless decline for Ripple (XRP), closing 2019 as the worst-performing cryptocurrency of the year. After what looked like a promising start to 2020 (Jan & Feb) XRP resumed its downtrend after failing at the 21st July 2019 highs. By March of this year, partly due to the coronavirus pandemic XRP re-visited the lows of July 2017 (mid 12s). Other more meaningful factors could also have contributed to XRP's poor performance, earlier this year Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse noted that ‘Ripple would not be profitable or cash flow positive without selling XRP, suggesting that its XRP sales were, in fact, helping to finance the business'. With all this in mind, knowledgeable Ripple investors are bound to have a pessimistic outlook regarding the future price of Ripple.
Long term small speculators, on the other hand, are heavily long, probably holding onto losses hoping for a turnaround. Short term sentiment amongst small participants is 91% short on the day at the time of writing. Dual resistance at (1) could provide a good selling opportunity, at least for the short term. However, it's worth noting that over the past 3 days we have held above the all-important 200 period daily moving average, with resistance just overhead, indicating prices may consolidate sandwiched between these two important support and resistance levels. A clean break above resistance (1) should ramp up buying pressure, alternatively below the 200 DMA hands it back over to the bears.
Bottomcatcher has made every attempt to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the information provided in this report. However, the information is provided without a warranty of any kind. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Bottomcatcher.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin takes off to $11,400 as Bakkt BTC futures volume hit new all-time high
After two consecutive days of consistent gains, Bitcoin was able to hit a new 2020 high at $11,400 (on Bitfinex). The gains come after several weeks of a stalemate in price actions mainly for BTC and ETH. The breakout has seen attention creep back to Bitcoin with investors hopeful that this is the beginning of a journey to highs above $20,000.
ETC/USD in a free fall after a failure at $7.4
Ethereum Classic (ETC) faced stiff resistance on approach to $7.40 and retreated below $7.00 amid sharp downside correction. The coin lost nearly 4% of its value in a matter of hours to trade at $6.84 by the time of writing.
LTC/USD loses steam short of $60.00
Litecoin price is settling above $50.00 after the recent breakout stalled at $56.00. Generally, the market is taking a step back after recording gains for two consecutive days. LTC/USD bounced off ascending trendline support.
TRX/USD still fighting for a break above $0.02
Tron has in the last couple of weeks launched an attack on the dominant resistance zone at $0.02. Unfortunately, the bullish momentum has not been strong enough to clear the resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci level taken from the last drop from $0.02685 to $0.0073.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.