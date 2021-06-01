XLM price is preparing for a massive upswing that could take it to pre-crash levels at $0.643.

The bullish divergence between Stellar price and OBV and a potential bullish crossover on the MACD add credence to this thesis.

A breakdown of the support barrier at $0.3420 will trigger a bearish outlook.

XLM price began its uptrend as it created a higher low, setting up a bullish divergence between a crucial volume indicator. Now, a continuation of this uptrend could take Stellar to the levels seen on May 19.

XLM price hints at a blast-off soon

XLM price created a local bottom on May 23 at $0.338 and another one on May 30 at $0.372. While Stellar set up higher lows, the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) indicator set up a lower low, creating a bullish divergence relative to the price. Therefore, investors can expect XLM price to rally.

Further cementing this bullish outlook is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, whose fast-length moving average (12-day) is vying for a move above the slow-length moving average (26-day). If such a move were to happen, it would represent a bullish crossover.

This development suggests that the short-term bullish momentum is rising faster, adding credence to the bullish thesis explained above.

Therefore, XLM price seems ready to rise 55% to tag $0.643 after slicing through critical resistance levels at $0.497 and $0.565, respectively.

XLM/USDT 1-day chart

If XLM price sets up a lower low below $0.362, it will signify a weakening buying pressure. However, a breakdown of the support level at $0.342 will invalidate the bullish thesis detailed above.

In that case, investors can expect Stellar price to move sideways or sweep the lows here.