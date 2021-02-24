- XLM price is consolidating inside a bull flag pattern after the recent market crash.
- The Tom DeMarket Sequential indicator has flashed a buy signal hinting at a reversal of bearish momentum.
- A decisive close above the flag at $0.47 opens the possibility of a 60% bull rally.
XLM price is recovering after dropping nearly 42% from February 22 to 23. Regardless of the short-term bearish pressure, both technical and on-chain indicators suggest that bulls will push Stellar higher.
XLM price needs to blast through stiff resistance
XLM price action witnessed from late January to-date has resulted in the formation of a bull flag pattern. The initial 165% upswing from $0.23 to $0.60 created the “flag pole,” while the consolidation from $0.60 to $0.34 via a series of lower highs and lower lows has formed the “flag.”
This setup forecasts a 60% surge, which is determined by measuring the flag pole’s length and adding it to the breakout point at $0.47. If validated by an increase in buying pressure, XLM price could rise to $0.77.
The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator adds credence to the optimistic outlook. This technical index presented a buy signal on XLM’s 4-hour chart, anticipating a one to four candlesticks upswing.
XLM/USDT 4-hour chart
In addition to the technicals, on-chain metrics are also painting a bullish scenario for XLM price.
For example, Stellar’s on-chain volume saw a 47% increase on February 22. This metric rose another 15% from $2.8 billion to $3.2 billion in the next two days, showing healthy network activity.
In the meantime, XLM price dropped, creating a bullish divergence against its on-chain volume.
XLM on-chain volume chart
The recent 32% upswing in development activity fuels the bullish narrative as well. Investors tend to see an increase in this metric as a buy signal since it usually leads to a protocol update, product launch, or some sort of important announcement.
When considering the technical and on-chain metrics previously evaluated, it seems like Stellar price is poised for an upswing.
XLM developer activity chart
Regardless, investors should note the presence of a cluster of resistance barriers ranging from $0.43 to $0.46, formed by the short, mid, and long-length exponential moving averages (EMA). Rejection at this cluster could delay the bull flag’s breakout.
But if XLM price slices through the support barrier at $0.35, it would invalidate the bullish thesis and trigger another sell-off.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
DOGE recovery to $0.1 in jeopardy as massive technical and on-chain barriers surface
Dogecoin has made a shallow recovery from the dip to $0.04 on Tuesday. The 'Meme Coin' is dancing slightly above $0.5 amid the push for gains eyeing $0.1. Despite the recovery, DOGE is not out of the woods yet, especially with technical and on-chain barriers in sight.
XRP on-chain metrics scream buy as upswing to $1 looms
Ripple is nurturing an uptrend, following the recent breakdown to $0.35. The losses XRP suffered spread across the board in the market. Several tentative support levels did little to stop the sharp drop, including $0.55 and $0.4.
DOT edges closer to a 35% upswing from a broadening wedge pattern
Polkadot price has recovered from the selling frenzy and is climbing higher in hopes of establishing a new uptrend. The consolidation since the DeFi token’s all-time high at $42.39 has resulted in a descending broadening wedge pattern.
ADA bulls light up the fire for a massive 80% move
Cardano bulls are working hard to resume the uptrend following a correction from the new yearly high at $1.21. The bullish outlook came after a triangle breakout with an 80% target of $1.72.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.