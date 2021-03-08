- Stellar price moves closer to a breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern.
- A 30% upswing in XLM can be expected after a decisive close above the $0.43 level.
- The Bollinger bands show that a close outside of the no-trade zone ranging from $0.38 to $0.43 will improve XLM’s volatility.
XLM has been stagnant for over the past two weeks, but volatility is about to strike back.
XLM price prepares to breakout
Aggressive buyers and sellers have caused Stellar to form a series of lower highs and higher lows. By connecting these pivot points using trendlines, it seems like XLM price developed a symmetrical triangle pattern on its 4-hour chart.
This consolidation pattern forecasts that Stellar is primed for a 30% price movement as the asset trudges closer towards the triangle’s apex. But its inability to determine the direction of the trend, suggests that the $0.43 to $0.40 range is a reasonable no-trade zone.
A 4-hour candlestick close above this price pocket could lead to an upswing to $0.55, but a decisive close below it will trigger a sell-off to $0.28.
XLM/USDT 4-hour chart
It is worth noting that the 50, 100, and 200 four-hour moving averages are currently hovering above XLM price. Therefore, the confluence of these trend-following indicators could deter any short-term bullish momentum.
XLM must breach the supply barrier posed by these indicators to see any substantial growth because failing to do so will be catastrophic for the bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
